All 3 Enola Holmes Movies Ranked

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The "Enola Holmes" movie series is quite likely Millie Bobby Brown's most notable body of work outside "Stranger Things." Brown has portrayed Sherlock Holmes' (Henry Cavill) titular little sister in no fewer than three Netflix movies so far, and for the most part, the films have received good reviews and positive attention from fans.

With her years of playing Jane "Eleven" Hopper now behind her, Brown's career is heading toward new directions after the series finale of "Stranger Things." As such, it's too early to say whether she's moving on from the "Enola Holmes" films as well — but even if that's the case, the current movie trilogy is highly entertaining, and an excellent addition to Brown's ever-growing résumé. But which "Enola Holmes" movie is the best one, and which one of them ends up at the bottom of the barrel? Let's take a look at how these three films rank against each other, based on their Rotten Tomatoes scores.