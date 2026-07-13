All 3 Enola Holmes Movies Ranked
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The "Enola Holmes" movie series is quite likely Millie Bobby Brown's most notable body of work outside "Stranger Things." Brown has portrayed Sherlock Holmes' (Henry Cavill) titular little sister in no fewer than three Netflix movies so far, and for the most part, the films have received good reviews and positive attention from fans.
With her years of playing Jane "Eleven" Hopper now behind her, Brown's career is heading toward new directions after the series finale of "Stranger Things." As such, it's too early to say whether she's moving on from the "Enola Holmes" films as well — but even if that's the case, the current movie trilogy is highly entertaining, and an excellent addition to Brown's ever-growing résumé. But which "Enola Holmes" movie is the best one, and which one of them ends up at the bottom of the barrel? Let's take a look at how these three films rank against each other, based on their Rotten Tomatoes scores.
3. Enola Holmes 3 (2026)
"Enola Holmes 3" marks an interesting moment in Millie Bobby Brown's career. Here, Enola is getting married to Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) after they struck up a romance in "Enola Holmes 2," while dealing with Sherlock Holmes' concerns about the marriage and its effects on her ability to do detective work. The film also marks the return of the Sherlock Holmes franchise archvillain Professor Moriarty (played in the "Enola Holmes" movies by Sharon Duncan-Brewster), last seen in "Enola Holmes 2."
In other words, "Enola Holmes 3" is about the titular character growing up and proving herself as an adult, which is not unlike the situation Brown finds herself in after "Stranger Things." Brown's performance here cannot be denied, and the movie has several interesting concepts if plays with. However, with a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer rating of 68% and an audience Popcornmeter score of just 50%, it remains the least appreciated "Enola Holmes" movie by a long margin.
This hasn't stopped "Enola Holmes 3" from being popular, though. The movie pulled in an impressive 20.7 million views in just five days after its premiere on July 1, 2026. This suggests that despite its comparatively meager critical approval, "Enola Holmes 3" is far from a failure, and there may very well be further installments to the story.
2. Enola Holmes (2020)
"Enola Holmes" is the movie that started it all. As such, it has a lot of setting up to do, especially with the amount of tinkering that it does with the Sherlock Holmes mythology. Here, Enola begins as a teenager who plays a distant third fiddle to Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes (Sam Claflin), with the latter acting as his guardian in their mother Eudoria's (Helena Bonham Carter) absence. The movie centers around Eudoria's disappearance and a plot to assassinate Tewksbury, and features a number of other interesting characters who play a role in the proceedings.
Based on Nancy Springer's novel "The Case of the Missing Marquess: An Enola Holmes Mystery," the film is a fun adventure thriller with plenty of small details that you missed. it's easy to forget just how excellently the first "Enola Holmes" went down for both critics and audiences. It's no mean feat for a YA-tinted mystery film to get a 91% Tomatometer rating and 71% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes, but that's just what the inherently likable movie pulled off. Thanks to a combination of clever plotting, interesting worldbuilding, and great performances, "Enola Holmes" is one of the better Netflix offerings in its genre — and Millie Bobby Brown is the perfect choice to play Enola.
1. Enola Holmes 2 (2022)
"Enola Holmes 2" has no need to tell origin stories, nor does it have to do any worldbuilding. It also benefits from bringing in the most famous villain in the franchise — Professor Moriarty, of course.
Here, Enola is operating her own struggling detective agency while interacting with her far more famous brother Sherlock. She's immediately drawn into a complex plot that features some of the Victorian London's most iconic locations from steamy factories to the Whitechapel neighborhood. During this mission, she begins a love affair with Tewkesbury, solves an unholy amount of clever twists, takes a few great stabs at greedy capitalism, and even introduces Sherlock to his iconic sidekick Dr. Watson (Himesh Patel).
In other words, "Enola Holmes 2" is free to fire on all cylinders and uses this opportunity to do precisely that. With reliably compelling performances from all involved and great production values, the film's 93% Tomatometer rating and 78% Popcornmeter score speak volumes of its sheer quality. Adventure mysteries don't get much better than this, and "Enola Holmes" movies certainly don't.