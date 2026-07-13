Digger Trailer: Tom Cruise Saves The World From Himself

Warner Bros. Pictures released a teaser in June for Tom Cruise's new movie, "Digger," that basically marketed it as "Tom Cruise: The Movie." The clip was a retrospective look at Cruise's best movies that ended with a few brief snippets of "Digger," directed by Alejandro Iñárritu. Now, Warner Bros. has dropped a proper trailer giving us a better look at Cruise and the story as a whole, and we don't mind saying it — Cruise may finally win an Oscar.

To be fair, he's received an honorary Oscar, but it's high time that he takes home a best actor prize. But even if he misses out once again, "Digger" looks like a hoot — a pitch-dark comedy in the vein of a modern-day "Dr. Strangelove." Cruise plays Digger Rockwell, the most powerful man in the world, who's responsible for some kind of global catastrophe and must contend with the fact that the damage could be in the trillions of dollars (as opposed to, you know, the number of human lives).

But as Digger himself so eloquently puts it, there's a difference between knowing the facts and knowing the story. Whatever this disaster is, Digger seems determined to market himself as humanity's savior. After spending years making some of the most rewatchable action movies of all time, "Digger" shows us a whole new side to Cruise — namely, a side that dotes on a very sickly cat who's sure to be the standout star of the whole thing.