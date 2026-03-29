10 Most Rewatchable Action Movies Of All Time
There's something about a good action movie that just hits the spot. For those who love to kick back and enjoy a high-octane thrill ride full of fast cars, riveting gunplay, and hand-to-hand combat that could only be choreographed, then an action flick is likely already on your evening watchlist. Still, when it comes to action movies, not every addition to your growing list is endlessly rewatchable. So, to help you along, we've put together a collection of the 10 most rewatchable action movies.
For the most part, we did our best to remain in the action genre primarily. That means that (with one notable exception) we've mostly strayed away from overt science fiction, fantasy, or Western movies that could easily double as action flicks. It's not that those films aren't great, just that we're trying to focus on movies that generally rest solely in the action genre. Trust us, there are enough on here to entertain without the added genre flare.
This is a list full of shoot-'em-ups, revenge pictures, vigilante tales, and post-apocalyptic survival stories that have stuck with us long after the first viewing. From '80s classics to modern blockbuster hits, these are the action movies you come back to time and again. After this, you may just find yourself chewing through half of our list tonight.
John Wick
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Cast: Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Michael Nyqvist
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Director: Chad Stahelski, David Leitch
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Rating: R
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Runtime: 101 minutes
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Where to watch: HBO Max
It would be hard to put together a list of the greatest action movies ever made, or even just the most rewatchable, without mentioning the original "John Wick." This action movie took the world by storm when the title character, a reformed assassin who left the life behind for his "happily ever after," loses his wife to cancer and is set off when the dog she left him is murdered in a robbery. Who knew dog owners could be so bloodthirsty?
As John Wick returns to the world of stylish assassins, we learn that the underground community of hired killers is far more engaging than it has any right to be. Yearning for his revenge against those who killed the last gift given by his bride, Wick is on a warpath unlike anything anyone in the Continental has ever seen — and we're here for every second of it.
What made "John Wick" such an instantly lovable action movie that quickly spawned its own franchise is the hardcore nature of the action choreography. Gone are the days of shaky cam action footage, instead replaced by smooth one-takes and seamless cuts that explore the full range of action as Wick slaughters anyone caught in his path. No wonder "John Wick" changed action movies forever.
Taken
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Cast: Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace, Famke Janssen
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Director: Pierre Morel
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Rating: PG-13
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Runtime: 90 minutes
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Where to watch: Peacock
Anyone who has spoken to their parents about traveling abroad on their own has likely been told to watch "Taken" beforehand. This action romp follows former Green Beret and CIA agent Bryan Mills (Neeson) as he lives a quiet life as a security force for popstars and celebrities. But when his underage daughter, Kim (Grace), is suddenly taken from her Paris hotel, Mills receives a phone call that would change his life — and everyone else's — forever.
There may not be a phone call scene in the history of the action genre more iconic and memorable than the "particular set of skills" speech in "Taken." Without throwing a single punch, Neeson tells us everything that Bryan Mills is capable of — and we completely believe him. Those words are soon backed up by more action than anyone knows how to handle as he seeks to rescue his daughter.
"Taken" launched a trilogy of Neeson-led action flicks and a prequel television series that explored Mills' life long before the events of the original. However, it's the original 2008 picture that remains the very best of the franchise. To this day, it's the movie that really made Liam Neeson an action star, and it's one that's easy to revisit years later.
Shooter
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Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña, Kate Mara
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Director: Antoine Fuqua
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Rating: R
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Runtime: 124 minutes
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Where to watch: Paramount+
Based on the novel "Point of Impact" by Stephen Hunter, Antoine Fuqua reimagined former Marine sniper Bobby Lee Swagger (Wahlberg) in his thrilling action adaptation "Shooter." After Swagger agrees to help prevent an assassination on the U.S. president, he is soon framed for the murder of an Ethiopian archbishop who is purposely killed instead. Barely getting away with his life, Swagger goes on the run to clear his name.
If "Shooter" isn't on your action rewatch list already, it really ought to be. This adventure is everything that fans of the political thriller could ask for, with all the high-level government conspiracy and military intrigue that comes with it. With a strong cast — which also includes Danny Glover as Colonel Isaac Johnson — and some truly remarkable action sequences, this is an action-thriller that doesn't let up until it draws its last breath.
While Mark Wahlberg has no intention on making a "Shooter" sequel, he did produce a three-season series of the same name, starring Ryan Phillippe as Swagger. At this point, that's as much of a continuation as we're likely to get; although, frankly, "Shooter" probably works best as a one-and-done sort of action movie. Swagger is an easily lovable protagonist best brought to life with Wahlberg's trademark charm.
Top Gun: Maverick
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Cast: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly
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Director: Joseph Kosinski
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Rating: PG-13
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Runtime: 130 minutes
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Where to watch: Paramount+
Those who have held tightly to the original "Top Gun" for decades likely never believed that a legacy sequel could hold a candle to the original. We're here to tell you, however, that "Top Gun: Maverick" doesn't just match the energy of the '80s classic — it far surpasses it. Sure, there's a lot to love about Tony Scott's original, but "Maverick" isn't widely beloved by everyone for nothing.
When Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise) is asked to train the next generation of Top Gun grads, things get heated when they're thrown into one of the most dangerous missions they could ever undertake. Not all action movies have to be focused on hand-to-hand combat and casual gunplay (though there are plenty of airborne firefights to keep you engaged), and "Maverick" proves that with style and ease. As Mitchell prepares his students for the worst, tensions rise both on and off the battlefield.
"Maverick" is the poster child for how to approach a legacy sequel, one that inspired every critic to unanimously agree that it's an action triumph certainly worth its salt. Cruise is simply marvelous here, and pushes the rest of the ensemble around him to greater heights as they literally soar. "Top Gun: Maverick" also features Val Kilmer in his final on-screen role, which tugs on the heartstrings a bit, as well.
The Equalizer
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Cast: Denzel Washington, Chloë Grace Moretz, Marton Csokas
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Director: Antoine Fuqua
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Rating: R
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Runtime: 132 minutes
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Where to watch: Peacock
Denzel Washington is no stranger to a handful of great action movies. His collaborations with Tony Scott, including "Déjà Vu," "Unstoppable," and "Man on Fire," are certainly notable, as are action movies like "The Book of Eli" and "Inside Man." However, probably one of the most satisfying and rewatchable options from his impressive on-screen catalog is "The Equalizer," a reboot of the '80s series of the same name.
When former Marine and DIA/DCS officer Robert McCall (Washington) befriends a teenage sex worker who gets herself into a bad situation with the Russian mafia, he turns to vigilantism to get justice. This sparks a wildfire in McCall's life, as he continues to use his specific skillset to aid others around him, becoming an avenging angel and taking no credit for his actions. This is the type of role that Washington thrives in, and so we can understand how "The Equalizer" spawned two sequels — the Oscar-winner's only sequels in his entire filmography.
"The Equalizer" hit theaters the same year as "John Wick," and it remains a masterclass in riveting action and intimate character drama. As the second Antoine Fuqua picture on this list, it's easily one of the most underrated films of the 2010s. It's no wonder Washington is planning on revisiting the role again in the future.
Die Hard
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Cast: Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedelia
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Director: John McTiernan
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Rating: R
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Runtime: 132 minutes
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Where to watch: Prime Video
Whether you consider it a Christmas movie or not, "Die Hard" is a solid rewatch year-round. Advertised as "40 stories of sheer adventure," this '80s action movie is the epitome of what made this era so special. When NYPD Detective John McClane (Willis) arrives in Los Angeles to reunite with his family, he finds himself in the middle of a terrorist attack led by the ruthless Hans Gruber (Rickman) — and then all hell breaks loose.
Often considered one of the greatest action films of all time, "Die Hard" is a everything you could ask for in a ticking-clock action thriller. McClane's conviction in his warpath against Gruber makes for some riveting material, and the tight script remains one of the finest in the genre. Even those who don't love action movies are bound to enjoy this high-stakes classic.
If you didn't already know it, "Die Hard" is completely different from the novel its based on, but it's those differences that made it such a hit. The results ultimately led to an action film franchise where Willis continued to reprise his most famous role as an "everyman" hero for the ages. As McClane would say: "Yippee-ki yay!"
First Blood
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Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna, Brian Dennehy
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Director: Ted Kotcheff
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Rating: R
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Runtime: 93 minutes
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Where to watch: Tubi
Based on the killer novel of the same name by David Morrell, "First Blood" is one of the most intelligent action flicks ever produced. A complex take on the plight of Vietnam War veterans upon returning home and the PTSD that haunts them, the picture follows the drifting Veteran John Rambo (Stallone) as he wanders into the wrong Pacific Northwest town.
With a brisk 93-minute runtime, "First Blood" picks apart the psyche of a fractured man pushed just one too many times as he reverts to wartime procedure. Misunderstood and on the run, Rambo is at his physical peak, a man who is hunted — only to quickly become the hunter. It's a powerful display of what it means to be a true, red-blooded patriot who vehemently opposes the "establishment" that pursues him.
Contrary to the novel's conclusion, Stallone changed the end of "First Blood" so that Rambo makes it out alive. Because of this, the '80s flick sparked an entire franchise, with various Stallone-led sequels of varying quality in the decades following. But one thing remains true of the original: "First Blood" is still a clear winner.
Mission: Impossible — Fallout
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Cast: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson
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Director: Christopher McQuarrie
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Rating: PG-13
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Runtime: 147 minutes
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Where to watch: Paramount+
Yes, this is the second Tom Cruise movie on this list, but hear us out. In a franchise that already had five good-to-great installments beforehand, "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" is not just everything you could ever hope for in a "Mission: Impossible" film, but everything you'd want in an action blockbuster in general. It's explosive, stylish, heavy on the drama, and world-ending in nature.
As Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his IMF team aim to stop a group of terrorists led by Solomon Lane (Sean Harris) from kickstarting a nuclear war, "Fallout" pits him against the crafty MI6 agent (and love interest) Ilsa Faust (Ferguson). Full of deceptive international espionage, impressive plot twists, and some of Cruise's most hardcore stunts to date, this "Mission: Impossible" installment elevates the franchise on all levels. But no matter how impossible, we know Ethan Hunt will make it out on top.
"Mission: Impossible — Fallout" has been considered by many to be the best of the series. It's riveting on its own, of course, but it really does tie so much of the franchise together, up until that strong finish that could easily have been an Ethan Hunt sendoff. The good news is, after "Fallout," there are still two more films in this eight-part saga.
Mad Max: Fury Road
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Cast: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult
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Director: George Miller
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Rating: R
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Runtime: 120 minutes
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Where to watch: Prime Video
When it was announced that director George Miller was resurrecting the "Mad Max" franchise without Mel Gibson as the famed "Road Warrior," folks were understandably cautious. Then, when the first trailers hit, the new Tom Hardy-led sequel looked, well, kinda ridiculous. But when you watch "Mad Max: Fury Road," you can't help but be completely mesmerized by this post-apocalyptic wasteland.
A high-octane action thriller that fires on all cylinders, "Fury Road" is the definition of fast-paced action and worldbuilding. As Max Rockatansky (Hardy) finds himself pursued by Immortan Joe's (Hugh Keays-Byrne) war party, he allies himself with the Imperator Furiosa (Theron), who has left Joe's service and taken his "wives" with her. Together, they go to war, and it changes the entire power dynamic of the world.
With truly insane driving sequences that utilize real cars and an exciting blend of seriously impressive practical effects and CGI, "Mad Max: Fury Road" is the sort of car chase-driven movie that simply shouldn't work. And yet, from the moment the action begins, it doesn't let up — and we don't ever really want it to. For more thrills in this same Australian waste, the original three "Mad Max" films and the "Furiosa" prequel will satisfy.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
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Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Robert Patrick
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Director: James Cameron
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Rating: R
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Runtime: 137 minutes
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Where to watch: Paramount+
Now, it's true that "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" is technically a science fiction movie. Given the inclusion of liquid metal Terminators and one-way time travel, there's no denying that fact. However, "T2" is undoubtedly an action flick at its core (and arguably the greatest action movie ever made), so we'll let this single entry slide. The list just wouldn't feel complete without it.
Picking up years after "The Terminator," this is one sequel that expertly subverts its material without losing what made the whole concept special. Sarah Connor (Hamilton) survived the first film, but when another T-800 (Schwarzenegger) arrives, this time to protect her son John (Edward Furlong) from a liquid metal T-1000 (Patrick), things go from horrific to explosive. From the moment the action starts, we're on the edge of our seats, waiting to see where things go next in the war against Skynet.
With electrifying action sequences – including one of the most dangerous stunts director James Cameron ever put to film – and an ingenious plot, "T2" is the best of both worlds. Not only does it thrive due to its brilliant stunt work and explosions, but it's an intelligent picture that also excels in complicated character development and overall worldbuilding. Schwarzenegger is back, indeed.