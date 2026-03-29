10 Most Rewatchable Action Movies Of All Time

There's something about a good action movie that just hits the spot. For those who love to kick back and enjoy a high-octane thrill ride full of fast cars, riveting gunplay, and hand-to-hand combat that could only be choreographed, then an action flick is likely already on your evening watchlist. Still, when it comes to action movies, not every addition to your growing list is endlessly rewatchable. So, to help you along, we've put together a collection of the 10 most rewatchable action movies.

For the most part, we did our best to remain in the action genre primarily. That means that (with one notable exception) we've mostly strayed away from overt science fiction, fantasy, or Western movies that could easily double as action flicks. It's not that those films aren't great, just that we're trying to focus on movies that generally rest solely in the action genre. Trust us, there are enough on here to entertain without the added genre flare.

This is a list full of shoot-'em-ups, revenge pictures, vigilante tales, and post-apocalyptic survival stories that have stuck with us long after the first viewing. From '80s classics to modern blockbuster hits, these are the action movies you come back to time and again. After this, you may just find yourself chewing through half of our list tonight.