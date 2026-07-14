5 Best Horror Video Game Movies, Ranked

For gamers, it should come as no surprise to hear that adapting video games into films has been an endeavor filled with fraught. It has been tough cracking the formula to find a game suitable for a feature-length narrative, but there have definitely been some better offerings as of late.

That especially holds true with some of the best horror video game movies of all time. Most of them hail from the last few years, but it's no surprise that many horror films based on games have had trouble in the past. A big part of the appeal of playing a horror game is that you're controlling the character. You're staring intently at the screen, so if something jumps out at you, it probably gets a reaction.

With a movie, you can fall into a more relaxed state. You're not controlling everything, so a simple jump scare may not be as effective. Still, quite a few films have cracked the code and have stayed true to what made the game so appealing while successfully translating its mechanics to the big screen. Some of the best horror video game movies ever could even be considered among the best video game adaptations of all time, regardless of genre.

For this list, we looked at how well each game was translated into film, as well as the overall quality of the movie itself. Critics' reviews aren't always kind, so we tried to look beyond that into what the fans had to say, too.