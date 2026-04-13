Markiplier's Iron Lung Proves How To Finally Adapt Harlan Ellison's AI Sci-Fi Classic

I don't keep up with YouTube stars, I'll freely admit. Still, even I knew who Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach was, well before he announced that he'd star in and direct an adaptation of "Iron Lung," David Szymanski's excellent 2022 indie horror game." And I definitely didn't foresee what happened next: As we all know now, Markiplier's "Iron Lung" grossed over $51 million at the worldwide box office against a production budget of $3 million, depending on the source. That type of insane return on investment is the sort of thing that shifts all of Hollywood into a listening position — so we should not just hope, but expect, for studios to be digging around for the next big, nihilistic sci-fi horror story that can be adapted with pocket money budget.

Well, I can save them some work and provide exactly the right title: Harlan Ellison's classic AI vs. humanity-themed 1967 short story, "I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream," previously adapted into a cult classic computer game in 1995.

Like "Iron Lung," the narrative of "I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream" is apocalyptic in scope, but small in scale. Ellison's story follows a handful of human survivors living in an incomprehensibly bleak apocalyptic scenario, and given its popularity (and its disturbing relevance to today's world), it'd be surprising that it hasn't become a movie yet ... except for the fact that (1) a film adaptation that fully adapts the story would seemingly require tentpole movie money, but also (2) any studio that provided said money would then never allow the movie to be as ruthless and despairing as it has to be. What if that budget wasn't necessary, though? Because on closer inspection, Markiplier's "Iron Lung" has paved the way to finally adapt Ellison's story affordably and effectively.