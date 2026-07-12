5 Best Action Movies Of All Time, According To Letterboxd Users

Given how rampantly produced action movies are in the modern world, it can be easy to take this genre for granted. The finer artistic nuances underlining these works can be hard to appreciate when one is bombarded by big-budget American movies whose idea of "quality" action is a bunch of indistinguishable CG mush. As modern action classics like "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In," "RRR," and "The Furious" have excitingly demonstrated, though, artistry can flourish as vibrantly in action movies as with any other genre. Just because there's a lot of punching and kicking on screen doesn't mean there isn't craft and precision going into the proceedings.

If one needs a searing reminder of how powerful action films can be, the Letterboxd community can help. Among this site's many lists is Letterboxd's collection of the highest-rated action movies of all time, as voted by the site's users. The five highest-rated titles on this list (ranked below from "least best" to greatest) each exemplify the staggering level of artistry action films are capable of. Certain titles in this top five are exhilarating pieces of escapist cinema. Others use the action film mold to question the long-term consequences of violence. There's no end to the molds action-oriented cinema can operate in.

That reality becomes crystal clear when examining the five action movies Letterboxd users love most of all. Watch out for incoming explosions as we dive into those top five features.