13 Best Japanese Movies Of All Time, Ranked

From Akira Kurosawa to Hayao Miyazaki, Japan has produced some truly remarkable filmmakers over the decades. However, while many of the best Japanese movies share certain themes, each of the directors covered on this list has given something unique to cinema. From sweeping tales of shogun and samurai (no list of the best Japanese movies would be complete without one) to philosophical ruminations about the meaning of life, this list has something for everyone.

The truth is that Japan's track record when it comes to putting out memorable movies is staggering, so this list could have been a lot longer. Our goal here was to group together the cream of the crop and rank them from great to absolutely unmissable. The final order is based on critical reception, cultural impact, and the personal opinions of our writer. We're confident that you'll agree that the following 13 films are among the best ever made, no matter the country of origin.