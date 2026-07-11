5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Jack Ryan

Amazon Prime Video's "Jack Ryan" is full of intense scenes that were hard to film, but the end result is a thrilling spy series. Starring John Krasinski as the titular CIA analyst, "Jack Ryan" is based on Tom Clancy's best-selling works featuring the character, and holds the top spot in Looper's ranking of all of Clancy's movies and TV shows.

"Jack Ryan" gave viewers four seasons' worth of thrilling and action-packed tales of national security, but all good things must come to an end. The show's story ended with the 2026 Prime Video film "Jack Ryan: Ghost War." Because of this, fans of the series will no doubt be interested in other works that capture the same spy atmosphere and feature similarly compelling all-American protagonists.

This may seem like a difficult type of show to find. Fortunately, Jack Ryan has plenty of spiritual siblings out there, each of them starring in their own, fantastic series that are more than comparable to the Prime Video great. Here's a closer look at five shows that fans of "Jack Ryan" will no doubt want to see.