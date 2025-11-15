All Tom Clancy Movies And TV Shows Ranked

When it comes to spy novels full of political intrigue, there are few authors who can match Tom Clancy, whose work stretches back to the 1980s. He's responsible for more novels than we can count, and even ventured into the world of video games with series like "Splinter Cell" and "Rainbow Six." But by far, his most popular character is Jack Ryan, a one-time U.S. Marine who becomes a CIA agent tracking terrorists all across the globe.

During the peak of his career, Tom Clancy was a bestseller in the genre. Many of his works — including multiple Jack Ryan stories — have been adapted into films and TV shows, with his first novel becoming a movie within just a few years of its release. Some have topped the charts, earned sequels, and collectively form a franchise that spans decades. But there are more Tom Clancy adaptations than you might realize; in fact, there may even be one or two on this list that you didn't even know about.

These days, Clancy's adaptations remain as popular as ever, with two TV shows debuting within the past few years, and at least one new film in the works. But not all Tom Clancy adaptations are created equal. Some have thrilled audiences and made big money at the box office, while others have disappointed or flopped at the ticket counter. Worse, some have even garnered terrible reviews. But which one is the worst Tom Clancy adaptation, and which is the best? Read on to find out.