5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like The Agency

If London-based political thrillers with terrorists, forbidden love affairs, and massive stakes are your jam, you absolutely should invest your time in "Bodyguard." The 2018 BBC thriller from Jed Mercurio has multiple similarities to "The Agency," and the fact that it's a comparatively compact six-episode miniseries means that it's a great way to have an inherently bingeable one-day watch at your disposal.

"Bodyguard" focuses on David Budd (Richard Madden), a Scottish Principal Protection Officer who's tasked with bodyguarding Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes) — whose policies he inherently disagrees with — from outside attacks during a turbulent political time. Unfortunately for David, someone is trying really, really hard to get at Julia, and to make things even worse, the two soon become intimately involved despite the fact that he has a family.

"Bodyguard" fits an absurd amount of twists in its six-episode run, and at the end of the day, all of its elements fit together in incredible, shocking ways that the viewer will have a hard time putting together even during a rewatch — not because they're implausible, but because they're so cleverly executed. The show is a thriller and a puzzle box all rolled up in one, and while its miniseries nature means that there likely won't be a "Bodyguard" Season 2, it has enough similarities with "The Agency" that it's an easy recommendation for fans of the Paramount+ show.