Michael Fassbender's Overlooked Spy Series Is A Must-Watch On Paramount+
There are so many quality streaming platforms out there these days that great shows can occasionally end up overlooked. These shows can feature A-list talent, quality writing, and production values through the roof. Yet, for one reason or another, they fail to catch the attention of the public and end up flying under the zeitgeist radar. Fortunately, as long as the project manages to avoid being pulled from streaming, the show will remain on the platform — and at some point it may surge in popularity.
Such is the case with the Michael Fassbender spy thriller series "The Agency," created by British brothers Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. The show premiered in 2024 and is only now getting the traction it deserves. Season 2 of the show dropped on Paramount+ on June 21, 2026, and viewers have been paying attention – as of June 30, "The Agency" was the platform's third-most popular show in the U.S., just behind the top-ranking "Dutton Ranch" and perennial favorite "Criminal Minds."
The Agency is a spy series worth your time
It's no wonder that "The Agency" is getting attention on Paramount+. The show has been enjoyed by the critics, as well as audiences. It also benefits from a truly stellar cast that includes the aforementioned Michael Fassbender, Jodie Turner-Smith, Academy Award nominee Jeffrey Wright, and even screen acting legend Richard Gere. The best Richard Gere movies have delighted audiences for decades, so seeing him on the small screen as CIA London Station Chief James "Bosko" Bradley is nothing short of magnificent.
The central premise of "The Agency" revolves around Fassbender's CIA agent Brandon "Martian" Colby, who's pulled into London after six years undercover in Africa. There's just one problem: During this time, Martian has fallen in love with Dr. Samia Zahir (Turner-Smith), who also relocates to London for work. He decides to keep in touch with her despite it being strictly forbidden, all while juggling agency missions and other personal life issues like building a relationship with his daughter, Poppy (India Fowler).
This isn't the first time that a Fassbender project has found success in streaming; In 2023, his infamous crime thriller flop "The Snowman" defied the odds and killed it on Netflix. Still, unlike that frankly abysmal 2017 film, "The Agency" is actually good, so it will be interesting to see what kind of long-term foundation it can build on its current audience interest.