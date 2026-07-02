Michael Fassbender's Overlooked Spy Series Is A Must-Watch On Paramount+

It's no wonder that "The Agency" is getting attention on Paramount+. The show has been enjoyed by the critics, as well as audiences. It also benefits from a truly stellar cast that includes the aforementioned Michael Fassbender, Jodie Turner-Smith, Academy Award nominee Jeffrey Wright, and even screen acting legend Richard Gere. The best Richard Gere movies have delighted audiences for decades, so seeing him on the small screen as CIA London Station Chief James "Bosko" Bradley is nothing short of magnificent.

The central premise of "The Agency" revolves around Fassbender's CIA agent Brandon "Martian" Colby, who's pulled into London after six years undercover in Africa. There's just one problem: During this time, Martian has fallen in love with Dr. Samia Zahir (Turner-Smith), who also relocates to London for work. He decides to keep in touch with her despite it being strictly forbidden, all while juggling agency missions and other personal life issues like building a relationship with his daughter, Poppy (India Fowler).

This isn't the first time that a Fassbender project has found success in streaming; In 2023, his infamous crime thriller flop "The Snowman" defied the odds and killed it on Netflix. Still, unlike that frankly abysmal 2017 film, "The Agency" is actually good, so it will be interesting to see what kind of long-term foundation it can build on its current audience interest.