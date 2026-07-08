The Only Recap You Need Before Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is a show that's keeping one of the franchise's most alluring but often overlooked legacies alive: It reminds us that, at the end of the day, Star Trek is supposed to be good clean fun. This, of course, hasn't stopped the show from creating a complex storyline in its three seasons so far. With "Strange New Worlds" Season 4 arriving soon, watching Looper's video above is the best and only recap you'll need before diving in.

"Strange New Worlds" makes sure its science isn't complicated, and, more often than not, even its most serious storylines include a lighter factor of entertainment and whimsy. The show has also found the time to make major waves in the grander franchise. For instance, "Strange New Worlds" Season 3 confirmed a major Q fan theory by revealing that the reality-bending Trelane (Rhys Darby) is indeed Q's son — while still carefully avoiding naming either entity, just in case someone feels like revising the lore at some point down the line. Little touches like these make "Strange New Worlds" a great watch, as well as one that features plenty of small details and major plot developments that you'll want to remember before heading into a new season.