Why Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Is Ending With Season 5 - Was It Canceled?

"Star Trek" returned to TV screens in 2017 after a decade-plus absence with a new series called "Star Trek: Discovery," the first original series on the streaming service CBS All Access (which later became Paramount+). Though it wasn't quite the show that Trekkies were expecting, "Discovery" did set the stage for arguably one of the best TV prequels ever made: "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

Spun out of a storyline from Season 2 of "Discovery," "Strange New Worlds" finally explored the adventures of the U.S.S. Enterprise under the command of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), in the years before James T. Kirk piloted the ship. Beside him were franchise favorites Mr. Spock (Ethan Peck), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), and Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), as well as new characters like helmsman Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia), and security chief La'An Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong).

Following its first two acclaimed seasons, Season 3 of "Strange New Worlds" was delayed by two full years thanks to Hollywood's actor and writer strikes. Nevertheless, the show was renewed for a fourth and fifth season– although it was also announced that Season 5 would be its last, consisting of just six episodes instead of the usual 10. So did "Strange New Worlds" get canceled? Or was five seasons always the plan?