5 Best Movies Like Lee Cronin's The Mummy

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Every generation gets its own mummy movie. Kids growing up in the '90s had "The Mummy" action-adventure series starring Brendan Fraser. But that was more akin to "Indiana Jones" than any traditional horror flick. Lee Cronin has brought the monster back to its roots with his take on the "Mummy" iconography.

Instead of a creature wrapped in linen strips, "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" follows Katie (Natalie Grace), who goes missing. Years later, she's reunited with her family, but something's different. They soon come to learn that Katie's possessed by an ancient spirit, meaning "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" isn't just a monster movie; it's a full-on possession story.

Before watching "Lee Cronin's The Mummy," it may help to get a quick explainer on the history of mummy movies to see where it borrows influence from. But honestly, the film borrows from a lot more types of horror than just mummies. When looking for more movies like "Lee Cronin's The Mummy," it helps to get creative and the run the gamut of different horror subgenres.