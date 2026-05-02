10 Best Mummy Movies Of All Time, Ranked

When we inevitably pass on from this world, our bodies slowly rot away until we're a collection of dust and bones lost to the enormity of time. This inevitable stage of human existence is made slightly less horrifying by way of the various funerary traditions that shield us from having to see it unfold. Among the likes of cremation and casket burials is one that only a select few throughout human history have undergone: mummification. Taking over 70 days to perform, the Ancient Egyptian practice involved multiple stages of organ removal, embalming, and linen wrappings in order to preserve one's physical vessel with a sealed coffin. It's no wonder mummies became the muse of many horror movies, especially when one of the steps involved is removing the brain with hooks going through the nostrils. But the interesting part is that the last century of screen mummies were more defined by their resurrections.

While history shows that mummification was largely reserved for Pharaohs or Egyptians with a considerable amount of wealth, their screen depictions are often reserved as punishment for troublemakers who either communicated with dark spirits or tried to defy death itself. It makes sense, since most of these mummy movies are often made from a colonialist perspective, with some of the most interesting films dabbling in retribution for their plundering. Mummies are pretty limited in what they can do as monsters, which is why there aren't as many great movies about them wreaking havoc as, say, vampires. With the arrival of "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" revitalizing these bandaged spectres of death, let's unwrap the 10 best mummy movies of all time. If you're wondering why Blumhouse's latest isn't on here, the film speaks for itself.