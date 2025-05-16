Bring Her Back Review: A24's Horror Movie Is Not For The Faint Of Heart

After their father (Stephen Phillips) falls dead, 17-year-old Andy (Billy Barratt) hopes to be approved as guardian for his 12-year-old visually impaired half-sister Piper (Sora Wong). However, the siblings have to spend the months before Andy's 18th birthday in the foster care of Laura (Sally Hawkins), a social worker mourning her daughter Cathy (Mischa Heywood) and also fostering a traumatized nonverbal boy known as Oliver (Jonah Wren Phillips). The home is well-equipped for Piper's needs — Cathy was also blind — but there's something immediately troubling about the way Laura only seems to care about Piper for her similarities to Cathy ... and doesn't care for Andy at all.

Laura gaslights Andy, doing everything in her power to make him appear incapable of guardianship. She gatekeeps Oliver, prohibiting him from walking outside the chalk circle that surrounds her property and sure happens to resemble the imagery from those creepy cult ritual videos shown in the opening scene. And while "girlboss" might not be the right descriptor of her demeanor, she is a respected professional so trusted by all the adults around her that no one is going to believe how she's abusing the children in her care. That Laura's grief-based motivations are completely understandable only makes the lengths she'll go in order to achieve her goals all the more upsetting. She is the exact opposite of the friendly mother Hawkins played in the first two "Paddington" movies, and the actress goes all out committing to the role of this psycho-biddy turning her own pain into everyone else's problem.

The sibling relationship between Andy and Piper gives "Bring Her Back" its heart — and heightens its overwhelming sense of heartbreak. When providing visual descriptions for his sister, Andy will try to soften things to make them seem nicer than they are. Piper is perceptive about knowing when her brother's making stuff up day-to-day, but there are bigger secrets Andy has kept to keep her happy and safe, and these secrets start to make themselves known in face of their father's death. There were some similar ideas at play in the drama between Mia (Sophie Wilde) and her father (Marcus Johnson) regarding the death of her mother (Miranda Otto) in "Talk to Me," but I found the family secrets subplot here less predictable and more moving.