5 Western Shows With No Bad Episodes

The TV Western ruled the small screen landscape in the 1950s and 1960s, with viewers getting a glut of cowpokes and saddle burrs during those decades. This era produced some absolute classics of the genre, but even the most beloved Western series went through some dips in quality now and again. "Gunsmoke" is one of the longest-lived television shows of all time, and even that produced some real stinkers during its run.

There are, however, some TV Westerns that managed to go from start to finish without putting out a single bad episode, as this list will prove: The following Westerns succeeded in churning out quality Wild West thrills without a single dud in the bunch. From Clint Eastwood classics to modern shows that helped keep the genre alive, here are five perfectly smooth rides that all Western fans need to check out.