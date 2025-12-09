Jodie Foster's Underrated '90s Western Found A Big Fan In Roger Ebert

With a career spanning over 60 years, two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster is unquestionably one of Hollywood's greatest living actresses. Whether you know her as the teenage star of the original 1976 body-switch comedy "Freaky Friday" or as the determined FBI agent Clarice Starling in the grisly 1991 thriller "The Silence of the Lambs," every Jodie Foster movie — from the worst to the best – proves that she is a captivating and unique performer.

Foster has left a slew of critically-acclaimed performances in her wake, and her role in Richard Donner's 1994 Western "Maverick" earned special notice from Pulitzer Prize-winning critic Roger Ebert. The late Ebert gave "Maverick" three stars, writing that it was "the first lighthearted, laugh-oriented family Western in a long time ... It acts like it's the most natural thing in the world to be a Western."

Written by "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" scribe William Goldman, "Maverick" stars Mel Gibson as Bret Maverick, a charming rogue in the American West with designs on becoming the world's greatest poker player. On his way to a high stakes poker tournament on a steamship, Maverick crosses paths with fellow gambler Mrs. Annabelle Bransford (Foster) and the mustachioed lawman Zane Cooper (James Garner), but no one — least of all Maverick — is who they appear to be. "I imagine there were few professional poker players in the old west," wrote Ebert, "and fewer still who looked like Foster, but 'Maverick' is clearly not striving for grim realism."