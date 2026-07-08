Evil Dead Burn Review: The Franchise's Hot Streak Lives On

We're first introduced to Alice (Souheila Yacoub) having an inflamed argument with her husband Will (George Pullar) outside the restaurant they co-own; he drives off angrily but meets a fatal end thanks to a Deadite in the middle of the road, who wants him to lead it to his family. At his funeral, the Deadite gets its wish, starting its takeover by infecting patriarch Edgar (Erroll Shand) — not that any of the family immediately pays attention, as they're all distracted by the fact Alice didn't want to speak at the funeral, hasn't cried, and seems determined to move back home to Paris away from them.

Back at the rundown family home, where the widow had married her husband, we learn that in the attic lies diaries and recordings from their estranged, eccentric grandfather, an associate of Professor Raymond Knowby (Bob Dorian and John Peaks) from the original trilogy who was equally obsessed with researching this supernatural curse. Faster than you can say Necronomicon, Edgar starts attacking his family — and, pet lovers be warned, their dog too — while under possession, and it slowly dawns on the younger ones that the Kandarian Dagger referenced in the unhinged writings holds the key to stopping the spread.

Since the 2013 reboot, it's felt like each Evil Dead installment has existed in competition with the previous one when it comes to the sheer amount of blood spilled. Gorehounds will be satisfied from the lakeside cold open onward on that front, although this is a movie that gradually skews more straightforwardly nihilistic than darkly comic, never quite finding the middle ground that Sam Raimi perfected. Creative and disturbing kills like the car seat headrest impalement glimpsed in the trailer, or moments of gross-out bad taste like the late-stage Alzheimer's diagnosed grandmother Polly (Maude Davey) being infected via a Deadite taking out her dentures and licking them, are placed awkwardly alongside more brutal moments designed to act as a metaphorical extension of an abusive, gaslighting relationship.

Director and co-writer Sébastien Vaniček burst onto the scene with his 2023 horror "Infected," a tale of a giant spider infestation in the Parisian banlieues that he'd devised as a social commentary about the xenophobia he'd see targeted toward diverse, inner-city communities like the one he grew up in. Alongside his returning co-writer Florent Bernard, he's admirably not toned down his more thoughtful approach to horror storytelling now that he's embedded within the franchise machine, but his instincts don't fully gel with the comparatively carefree slapstick nastiness of this world.