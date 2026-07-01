The Only Recap You Need Before Evil Dead Burn
"Klaatu barada...." If you can't complete this phrase you're either Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) or you're in dire need of a refresher course on all things "Evil Dead," the beloved horror franchise kickstarted by Sam Raimi in the early '80s. Want to know more before "Evil Dead Burn" hits theaters on July 10? Click our video above.
The "Evil Dead" saga starts out simply: with an ancient book bound in flesh and a group of young people who discover it while taking a vacation at a cabin in the woods. The result is gruesome — the demonic entity they unwittingly summon possesses them one by one and the only solution is dismemberment. Ash, the sole survivor of 1981's "The Evil Dead," has several more go-rounds with the evil. He gets put through the wringer once again in the more comedic 1987 follow-up "Evil Dead II," then he gets sent back to medieval England in 1993's "Army of Darkness," and he's finally forced to defeat his foes in the modern era in the TV series "Ash vs Evil Dead," which aired between 2015 and 2018.
In 2013, the film franchise got a soft reboot with Fede Álvarez's "Evil Dead," which has little to do with the original movie aside from the occasional reference. The film's final girl Mia (Jane Levy) is an addict whose family and friends take her to an intervention at her family's dilapidated cabin. All hell breaks loose when Mia becomes possessed. Then, in 2023's "Evil Dead Rise," directed by Lee Cronin, roadie Beth (Lily Sullivan) visits her estranged sister Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) and Ellie's family, only for an earthquake to reveal a mysterious book hidden beneath their apartment, and that's never a good thing in the "Evil Dead" franchise.
Evil Dead Burn is another family affair
"Evil Dead Burn" looks like it's going to follow in the footsteps of the last two installments when it comes to family conflict and dog-eat-dog survival. The movie centers around the sudden and unexpected death of a young man. His wife, Alice (Souheila Yacoub), returns to his family home for his funeral and then they all go to stay at a secluded lakeside cabin to mourn and lick their wounds. Chaos soon sets in when the Book of the Dead is once again discovered and the family start getting turned into Deadites. Does Alice have what it takes to survive the world's worst family reunion?
There have been some hints that this film will connect to 2013's "Evil Dead" and "Evil Dead Rise." The brief glimpses fans get of this world's version of the Necronomicon in various trailers reflect the illustrations from the book seen in the 2013 film, and there are brief shots in the red band trailer that show off a girl who looks an awful lot like the doomed Jessica (Anna-Maree Thomas) from the ending of "Evil Dead Rise." She seems to be attacking someone on a lake in a boat. Will Alice be dead by dawn? To find out, go see "Evil Dead Burn" in theaters on July 10, but before you do, be sure to check out our in-depth refresher video above.