The Only Recap You Need Before Evil Dead Burn

"Klaatu barada...." If you can't complete this phrase you're either Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) or you're in dire need of a refresher course on all things "Evil Dead," the beloved horror franchise kickstarted by Sam Raimi in the early '80s. Want to know more before "Evil Dead Burn" hits theaters on July 10? Click our video above.

The "Evil Dead" saga starts out simply: with an ancient book bound in flesh and a group of young people who discover it while taking a vacation at a cabin in the woods. The result is gruesome — the demonic entity they unwittingly summon possesses them one by one and the only solution is dismemberment. Ash, the sole survivor of 1981's "The Evil Dead," has several more go-rounds with the evil. He gets put through the wringer once again in the more comedic 1987 follow-up "Evil Dead II," then he gets sent back to medieval England in 1993's "Army of Darkness," and he's finally forced to defeat his foes in the modern era in the TV series "Ash vs Evil Dead," which aired between 2015 and 2018.

In 2013, the film franchise got a soft reboot with Fede Álvarez's "Evil Dead," which has little to do with the original movie aside from the occasional reference. The film's final girl Mia (Jane Levy) is an addict whose family and friends take her to an intervention at her family's dilapidated cabin. All hell breaks loose when Mia becomes possessed. Then, in 2023's "Evil Dead Rise," directed by Lee Cronin, roadie Beth (Lily Sullivan) visits her estranged sister Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) and Ellie's family, only for an earthquake to reveal a mysterious book hidden beneath their apartment, and that's never a good thing in the "Evil Dead" franchise.