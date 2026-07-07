The Five-Star Weekend Review: A Two-Star Experience

The term "beach read" can sound like an insult, a description of a novel that is best enjoyed when your brain is already halfway switched off laying on a deckchair beneath the sun. It's a catch-all term that can describe anything from twisty thrillers to steamy romance, a story that can easily hook you in and slide back off as fast as the sand on your feet, and traditionally, it has only been the beach reads with the more gruesome genre aspects that have translated to the screen. There remains a slightly misogynistic snobbery toward populist art created by and for women unless it has the pulpier qualities of a "Gone Girl" or "Housemaid." This is how an author like Elin Hilderbrand, dubbed the "Queen of Beach Reads" back in 2019, can be a best-selling author with dozens of titles to her name, even though only one has a Wikipedia page — and somehow, that isn't the one that was previously made into a Nicole Kidman miniseries ("The Perfect Couple").

After the charming Emily Henry adaptation "People We Meet On Vacation" on Netflix earlier this year — if Hilderbrand is the queen, Henry is the next-in-line to the beach reads throne — it seemed like the streamers had found a way to adapt the glossier, less intellectually demanding of these best sellers without making them feel frivolous. The main difference between that and Peacock's A-list Hilderbrand adaptation "The Five-Star Weekend" is that story wasn't stretched out to miniseries length, and at a punishing eight episodes, a slight, lightly escapist character drama winds up demanding too much of an audience who wanta something that's as easy to go down as the source material.

It's neither slight enough to have the same impact as it would when read at the beach, or as juicily melodramatic as it needs to be to sustain interest in the turbulent relationships of these formulaic characters; a soap opera with all the soapiness washed off.