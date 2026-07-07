5 Best Police Procedural TV Shows Nobody Talks About Anymore

Among the best cop shows of all time, you'll find a mix of hugely popular entries that remain on the air to this day ("Law & Order"); those that have ended but remain oft discussed and regularly rewatched ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine"); and those that perhaps aren't talked about a ton but continue to get their due for being trailblazers ("Hill Street Blues"). There are also plenty of awful cop shows you forgot about, and you're better off for it. And in between those two extremes are the dozens of decent, mid-tier police procedurals that exist in the public consciousness about as much as they deserve to.

What does that leave on the table? Plenty of cop TV that was well-received in their day and should still be discussed as much as any of the good-to-great shows, but for one reason or another, that doesn't happen. These shows have fallen out of everything but the most niche public discourse and rarely make lists of the best cop shows or even the most underrated cop shows. They've just been forgotten about entirely, and given their critical acclaim and/or popularity — one show has over 800 episodes! — it's, well, a crime that we even need to be making this list to remind people of them.