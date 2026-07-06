Who Plays Oreana Jackson On Dutton Ranch
Understanding the family tree on the "Yellowstone" spin-off "Dutton Ranch" is complicated, to say the absolute least. One of the latest hits in the Taylor Sheridan cinematic universe, "Dutton Ranch," which features "Yellowstone" favorites Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprising their original roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, respectively, who move to Texas after their Montana ranch is destroyed in a massive fire. When they arrive in the town of Rio Paloma, they meet Beulah Jackson (living legend Annette Bening), who wants to try to join their forces — and ranches — for maximum profit. Beth, however, isn't interested in Beulah's slaughterhouse situation, and Rip and Beulah's son Rob-Will (Jai Courtney) nearly come to blows.
In the middle of this bizarre family dynamic is the young and beautiful Oreana Jackson, Rob-Will's daughter and Beulah's granddaughter who stands to inherit Beulah's valuable 10 Petal Ranch when she comes of age. Portrayed by Natalie Alyn Lind — whose sister Emily Alyn Lind is also an actress who appeared on the "Gossip Girl" reboot, among other projects — Oreana finds herself in a romantic entanglement with Beth's son Carter (Finn Little, also reprising his "Yellowstone" role), which suits her perfectly. As a matter of fact, Oreana loves stirring up trouble and shirking the expectations set upon her by her controlling grandmother Beulah, and Lind brings a wonderful, bombastic, and fiery spirit to the role.
So where have you seen Lind before? From a smattering of small-screen roles to her turn as a leading lady in a legacy horror sequel, here's why Natalie Alyn Lidn, who plays Oreana Jackson on "Dutton Ranch," looks so familiar.
Natalie Alyn Lind has shown up on several hit TV shows throughout her burgeoning career
The daughter of actress Barbara Alyn Woods and producer John Woods — and, as previously mentioned, the sister of fellow actors Emily and Alyvia Alyn Lind — Natalie Alyn Lind got her official start in show business in a small role on the popular teen soap drama "One Tree Hill" and just kept working steadily from there on out. Other single-episode roles on shows like "Army Wives," "Flashpoint," "iCarly," "Criminal Minds," and "Wizards of Waverly Place" followed, and ultimately, Lind booked a recurring role as teenager Dana Caldwell on the ABC hit "The Goldbergs."
Lind followed her time on "The Goldbergs" up with stints on shows like "Gotham," "Chicago Fire," and "iZombie" before "The Gifted," a Fox drama led by Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker that ran for two seasons and featured Lind as Lauren Strucker. The daughter of Reed and Caitlin Strucker (Moyer and Acker), who both possess mutant genes that they pass onto their children, Lauren can harness the power of a force field and, alongside her brother Andy (Percy Hynes White), can also create huge light-based energy when they join hands. Lind was fantastic on "The Gifted," and after that, she joined shows "Tell Me a Story" and "Big Sky" in the lead roles of Ashley Rose Pruitt and Danielle Sullivan, respectively. If you haven't seen Lind in any of these projects, you might have seen her leading performance in a high-profile horror movie from 2023.
In 2023, Natalie Alyn Lind led a continuation of a beloved Stephen King story
When it comes to her big-screen resumé, Natalie Alyn Lind doesn't have a ton of huge projects under her belt just yet — and we do expect that to change as she gains more and more notoriety in the business — but she certainly made a splash in the 2023 movie "Pet Sematary: Bloodlines." Directed and co-written by Lindsey Anderson Beer (who penned the screenplay with Jeff Buhler), this film serves as a prequel to 2019's "Pet Sematary," obviously inspired by the work of Stephen King (yes, there's another "Pet Sematary" adaptation that came out in 1989, which is unrelated to this one). Lind appears alongside "Tell Me Lies" star Jackson White as Norma, who's dating White's Jud Crandall — a guy who lives in Ludlow, Maine with his parents Dan and Kathy (Henry Thomas and Samantha Mathis). One day, as Norma and Jud prepare to leave for the Peace Corps, they're attacked by a dog ... and discover a series of truly horrifying things about the town of Ludlow.
We'll let you experience the ending of "Pet Sematary: Bloodlines" for yourself, but Lind makes a really great scream queen. You can now watch Lind in "Dutton Ranch," which is streaming on Paramount+.