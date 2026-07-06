Understanding the family tree on the "Yellowstone" spin-off "Dutton Ranch" is complicated, to say the absolute least. One of the latest hits in the Taylor Sheridan cinematic universe, "Dutton Ranch," which features "Yellowstone" favorites Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprising their original roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, respectively, who move to Texas after their Montana ranch is destroyed in a massive fire. When they arrive in the town of Rio Paloma, they meet Beulah Jackson (living legend Annette Bening), who wants to try to join their forces — and ranches — for maximum profit. Beth, however, isn't interested in Beulah's slaughterhouse situation, and Rip and Beulah's son Rob-Will (Jai Courtney) nearly come to blows.

In the middle of this bizarre family dynamic is the young and beautiful Oreana Jackson, Rob-Will's daughter and Beulah's granddaughter who stands to inherit Beulah's valuable 10 Petal Ranch when she comes of age. Portrayed by Natalie Alyn Lind — whose sister Emily Alyn Lind is also an actress who appeared on the "Gossip Girl" reboot, among other projects — Oreana finds herself in a romantic entanglement with Beth's son Carter (Finn Little, also reprising his "Yellowstone" role), which suits her perfectly. As a matter of fact, Oreana loves stirring up trouble and shirking the expectations set upon her by her controlling grandmother Beulah, and Lind brings a wonderful, bombastic, and fiery spirit to the role.

So where have you seen Lind before? From a smattering of small-screen roles to her turn as a leading lady in a legacy horror sequel, here's why Natalie Alyn Lidn, who plays Oreana Jackson on "Dutton Ranch," looks so familiar.