Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Ending Explained

The Paramount+ original movie "Pet Sematary: Bloodlines" takes audiences back in time with Jud Crandall (Jackson White), the character from the "Pet Sematary" movies and book. Instead of following Jud in his later years, the new film takes a prequel approach, showing Jud as a young man ready to start the next chapter of life and leave his hometown. However, Ludlow, Maine has other ideas for Jud.

By the end of the movie, Jud's world is turned upside down after he learns the truth about what is lurking in the woods, and why no one is supposed to go near the cemetery. His efforts to leave Ludlow are in vain because — as he comes to find out — he can never leave, and is duty-bound to become the town's protector.

Join us as we explain everything you need to know about the ending of "Pet Sematary: Bloodlines," what it could mean for the future of the franchise, and why you should be as terrified of the cemetery as Stephen King is.