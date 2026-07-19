5 Highest-Grossing Animated Movie Franchises In History

Animated films are massive moneymakers. Long gone are the days when these features were perceived as a lower rung of financial notoriety than their live-action peers. Today, animated movies often occupy multiple spots on annual lists of biggest worldwide box office performers. The biggest Pixar movies of all time alone prove the record-shattering moolah to be made from animation.

Animated films are often so lucrative they spawn countless sequels. Whereas animated sequels once went straight to the home video market, now it's customary to release these titles in theaters to massively profitable numbers. Many long-running animated movie franchises have produced enough hits to ensure staggering lifetime worldwide box office hauls. The five highest-grossing animated movie franchises in history (ranked below from "lowest" to highest) are prime examples of the enormous business animation is in the modern world. Not only are each of these sagas unspeakably profitable, but their biggest installments are a blueprint for what artistic qualities and external factors can inspire.

Above all else, breaking down the financial nuances of these popular franchises underscores the tremendous box office potential of animated cinema. Underestimate these films at your own peril. Clearly, audiences around the world just can't get enough of stories told in this medium.