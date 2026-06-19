All 5 Toy Story Movies, Ranked

Pixar's very first movie, 1995's "Toy Story," just won't go away. The story of Woody, Buzz, and all their other toy pals have anchored multiple movies, including the latest installment, "Toy Story 5," which follows up the enormous cultural legacy left behind by its predecessors. Part of the untold truth of the "Toy Story" franchise is that it's a beloved institution that forever changed the trajectory of animated cinema. These movies keep tapping into deeply relatable and thoughtful aspects of existence (like what happens when you have to say good-bye to loved ones) that have ensured their pop culture dominance for decades.

With "Toy Story 5" pitting classic toys against modern tech, it's as good a time as any to look back on all five "Toy Story" installments and rank them from least to best. What makes a great "Toy Story" film? What elements of this franchise have defined its best moments? Are there aspects of the saga that could have been realized better? There are many finer nuances of these five high-profile features to explore in this kind of ranking. Examining the highs and lows of this saga can also let one appreciate the enormous artistic accomplishments that the "Toy Story" films have achieved.

Few other animated family movie sagas can claim to have reached the creative heights to which the best "Toy Story" films have ascended. Let's start this ranking, though, with what's technically the "weakest" entry in the "Toy Story" pantheon.