Here's The Only Great Thing About Every Star Wars Release That Everybody Agrees On

In case you hadn't noticed, discussions about Star Wars matters online can quickly become toxic and overwhelmingly nasty. Some of the franchise's most passionate devotees often spiral into treatises about how Star Wars hasn't been good for decades, or which movies are the nadir of cinema. At times, it can feel like discussing this saga is a losing game and that nothing could unite this often warring fanbase.

One element of Star Wars, though, has secured constant praise from geeks of all stripes for decades now. It's an aspect of the franchise that owes its existence to the man Steven Spielberg has said is his great collaborator. The orchestral scores littering the Star Wars saga, many of which were composed by the legendary John Williams, are glorious creations that stir the soul. Best of all, this is one Star Wars detail that's endured in artistry well into the Disney era of Star Wars media. Even given everything wrong with the divisive "Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu," Ludwig Göransson's original score for the project is extraordinary.

Given how the Star Wars fanbase is always mired in conflict, it's a perfect time to appreciate one aspect of this franchise that everyone agrees is consistently excellent: the scores.