Steven Spielberg Says John Williams Is The Greatest Collaborator Of His Career

Steven Spielberg is one of the most well-known and beloved directors to ever sit behind a camera, and it's not hard to figure out why. For decades upon decades, he's produced some of the greatest features ever to grace the silver screen, from "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" to "Saving Private Ryan," entertaining audiences the world over. Not to mention, he's done it all with a genuine love for cinema and storytelling that permeates throughout his filmography. To put it simply, he's a master of his craft, but he's far from a one-man show.

To bring Spielberg's cinematic classics to life, it has taken a laundry list of talented folks who all specialize in different areas of the filmmaking process. Among the most prominent and prolific is composer John Williams: the man behind the scores for such Spielberg favorites as "Jaws," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Jurassic Park," and more. His musical compositions have only served to improve Spielberg's works, enhancing the desired tone and pace of a given scene. To call him important to these big-screen productions would be an understatement, and Spielberg knows that.

According to Steven Spielberg himself, he considers John Williams to be the single greatest collaborator of his entire career.