X-Men: The Animated Series' Weird Archangel Plot Hole Is Easier To Explain Than You Think

Welcome to "Fanon Fixing Canon," a weekly column where we investigate infamous plot holes or terrible storyline decisions. Through a combo of detective work and meticulous fan theorizing, we fix these problems so they no longer exist — and canon is immaculate once again.

With Marvel's "X-Men '97" Season 2 reminding us all just how well the mutant team's 1990s iteration fits the animated small-screen medium, it's once again time to remember its predecessor — "X-Men: The Animated Series." Together, the two are arguably the best animated Marvel shows ever made, but even that doesn't make them perfect. Rewatching "X-Men: The Animated Series" makes it seem completely different when stripped of nostalgia. While it still features many artful adaptations of classic comic book storylines and individual stories that highlight the mutant team members' lives and personalities in fascinating ways, it also features plenty of oddities. Arguably the most famous one is the way "The Animated Series" handles Archangel (Stephen Ouimette).

In the comics, Archangel's true identity is Warren (formerly "Angel") Worthington III, one of the first five X-Men. In "The Animated Series," it takes him less than an episode to become Apocalypse's (John Colicos and James Blendick) deadliest Horseman when he debuts, and before that, he doesn't seem to know the X-Men at all. That's fine on the surface — the later "X-Men: The Last Stand" version of the character also had no prior student backstory at Xavier's school — except as the series goes on, multiple flashbacks to the original team do show him there, in feathery Angel form. What gives?

Fanon Fixing Canon has a solution to the problem: The combination of Warren's personality, privileged upbringing, and the very specific relationship he has with the original X-Men all work together to make it surprisingly understandable that he would act so antagonistically toward his former team.