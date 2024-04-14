We Rewatched X-Men: The Animated Series And It's Completely Different Now

"X-Men: The Animated Series" stands the test of time. It's more than a cartoon; it's the quintessential version of Marvel's favorite mutants. The 1992-1997 show introduces viewers to Professor Charles Xavier and his superpowered team known as the X-Men as they do battle with a glut of enemies, including Magneto, Mister Sinister, Apocalypse, and mutant-hating humans. The series also borrows — freely and heavily — from the comic books, adapting seminal storylines such as "Days of Future Past" and "The Phoenix Saga."

In many ways, "X-Men: The Animated Series" paved the way for the MCU by featuring a host of characters from across the Marvel Universe and connecting them to the overarching narrative. From Deadpool to Captain America and the Howling Commandos, there's no shortage of heroes — or villains — popping up across the episodes and adding another layer to the story, while also teasing the infinite possibilities. The greatest testament to the show's legacy, though, remains how the fans refused to let it die. For nearly 30 years, they rallied for a continuation of the program. Eventually, it arrived in the form of "X-Men '97," the Disney+ revival series that picks up after the events of Season 5.

With all that said, and in celebration of the X factor of this special superhero show, let's look back at "X-Men: The Animated Series" and examine the biggest takeaways after a rewatch.