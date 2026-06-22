The Only Recap You Need Before X-Men '97 Season 2

Pop on your rollerblades and crank up Ace of Base on your boombox, because "X-Men '97" is taking us back in time. The second season of Marvel's mega-hit television series arrives after a two-year wait, so check out the above video for all the information you'll need to catch up on this action-packed, animated soap opera.

"X-Men '97" Season 2 premieres on July 1st on Disney+, so time is running out for Marvel's mutant heroes and their days of future past. Based on the comic series created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, it is a revival of "X-Men: The Animated Series," which aired from 1992 to 1997 on Fox Kids and remains one of the most popular animated superhero shows ever made. The original show's two-part premiere, "Night of the Sentinels," introduced the X-Men as a secret paramilitary force of mutants — people possessing an X-gene that gives them superpowers — who protect a world that hates and fears them.

Previously on "X-Men '97," the team was shattered by the death of Gambit (A. J. LoCascio) and the countless other mutants massacred by Sentinels on the island of Genosha. Cyclops (Ray Chase) and his Blue Team confronted Magneto (Matthew Waterson) on Asteroid M to restore Earth's power grids. At the same time, Gold Team, led by Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith), fought the technopathic villain Bastion (Theo James) from enacting his plans for world domination. The explosive season finale promised that the X-Men would never be the same, and now fans will finally see what happens next.