Fans of the Wizarding World have been busy mulling over the casting choices for Max's "Harry Potter" TV series for quite some time now, and the cast of the Harry Potter movies has long gone on to do other things. Some of their journeys have been well-documented — for instance, the transformation of Daniel Radcliffe from playing Harry Potter to now is an extremely interesting one. This doesn't mean that other stars of the film series have been merely resting on their laurels, of course. Right now, Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton is showing just what he can do in a horror comedy that's been experiencing success on HBO Max.

As of July 2, 2026, Kirill Sokolov's action-packed rollercoaster ride "They Will Kill You" is the fourth-most popular HBO Max movie in the United States. With decent reviews and a solid 77% Popcornmeter rating on Rotten Tomatoes, many viewers have found this bloody tale of Asia Reaves' (Zazie Beetz) battle against an evil cult the perfect film heading into the Fourth of July weekend. Felton features in a stacked cast alongside Beetz, Myha'la, Heather Graham, Paterson Joseph, Angus Sampson, and "Severance" star Patricia Arquette.