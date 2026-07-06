Harry Potter Star's Gritty R-Rated Action Thriller Takes Over HBO Max Charts
Fans of the Wizarding World have been busy mulling over the casting choices for Max's "Harry Potter" TV series for quite some time now, and the cast of the Harry Potter movies has long gone on to do other things. Some of their journeys have been well-documented — for instance, the transformation of Daniel Radcliffe from playing Harry Potter to now is an extremely interesting one. This doesn't mean that other stars of the film series have been merely resting on their laurels, of course. Right now, Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton is showing just what he can do in a horror comedy that's been experiencing success on HBO Max.
As of July 2, 2026, Kirill Sokolov's action-packed rollercoaster ride "They Will Kill You" is the fourth-most popular HBO Max movie in the United States. With decent reviews and a solid 77% Popcornmeter rating on Rotten Tomatoes, many viewers have found this bloody tale of Asia Reaves' (Zazie Beetz) battle against an evil cult the perfect film heading into the Fourth of July weekend. Felton features in a stacked cast alongside Beetz, Myha'la, Heather Graham, Paterson Joseph, Angus Sampson, and "Severance" star Patricia Arquette.
They Will Kill You is a fun mix of action, horror, and dark comedy
"They Will Kill You" follows a woman called Asia Reeves (Zazie Beetz), who's starting out as a maid in a high-rise called the Virgil. The building's residents are rich and powerful, and it's immediately clear that something very strange is afoot: Not only are masked people trying to attack the protagonist, but Asia herself seems to be surprisingly adept at defending herself. From this point on, the movie's mysteries unfold as the truth behind the Vigil turns out to be far more peculiar than Asia assumed.
Mixing supernatural plot twists with high octane battles and chase sequences, "They Will Kill You" is an entertaining cocktail of terror and action. It's no surprise that the movie is faring well on streaming, as it has all the attributes to be a great sofa watch. It flew under the radar when it was released in cinemas in March 2026, so it will be interesting to see what kind of reputation it is able to carve for itself in the long run. If you like your horror with a splash of dark comedy, make sure to check "They Will Kill You" out on HBO Max.