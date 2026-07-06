5 Best Movies To Watch If You Like The Sheep Detectives
In summer 2026, "The Sheep Detectives" hit movie theaters and (to put it mildly) took people totally by surprise. What looked on the surface like a rudimentary live-action family movie turned out to be a deeply moving exercise. Who knew those celebrity-voiced sheep would delve into such tender explorations of coping with death? Director Kyle Balda and screenwriter Craig Mazin turned out to be a powerful creative duo on "The Sheep Detectives," which also excelled in its delightful visual comedy (like the amusing ubiquity of neon signs in a small British village). It was a totally charming movie that reaffirmed once more how quality cinema can come from anywhere.
After watching "The Sheep Detectives," viewers may be understandably hankering for further motion pictures made in a similar vein. However, just wading into the realm of mainstream films willy-nilly can end up exposing viewers to truly abysmal titles, like the worst Disney movies of all time. Instead, one should focus their post-"Sheep Detectives" exploits on a select group of sublime titles that effortlessly carry on the legacy of this 2026 charmer.
The five best movies to watch if you like "The Sheep Detectives" are all similar in their level of artistry, but they're certainly not carbon copies of one another. Each wields a distinctive creative personality while reflecting varying core aspects of what makes "The Sheep Detectives" special. You don't need to be a master detective to realize these five movies make for perfect post"-Sheep Detectives" viewing.
Paddington
Part of what made "The Sheep Detectives" such a wonderful surprise was that most PG-rated live-action/CG movies centered on talking animals are abysmal. "Yogi Bear," "G-Force," "Show Dogs" — the list goes on and on when it comes to terrible motion pictures centered on wise-cracking digital critters interacting with live-action humans. "The Sheep Detectives," though, had actual wit and pathos to elevate it far beyond those projects. Its ability to supersede the artistic track record of this subgenre with a British-set caper harkens back to a similarly wonderful 2014 film. It's the one that started the franchise that's now given the world all three "Paddington" movies and a renewed appreciation for marmalade.
The derivative marketing campaign for 2014's "Paddington" ensured that this Paul King directorial effort ended up as a prime example of what happens when bad trailers lead to great movies. "Paddington" as an actual film was a devilishly clever affair with a terrific skill for pulling off visual gags with crisp camerawork. It was also a title that was happily devoid of cynicism or attempts to "modernize" Paddington Bear (voiced brilliantly by Ben Whishaw). Instead, this kindhearted critter maintained his soft-spoken and hopeful aura to deeply entertaining results.
This creative choice informed an immensely sincere atmosphere that was irresistible. Said atmosphere leaned on the kind of surprisingly poignant moments that "The Sheep Detectives" would also nail more than a decade after "Paddington" debuted. It's often hazardous venturing into the world of live-action/CG kids fare, but, like "The Sheep Detectives," "Paddington" is a glorious exception to that rule.
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
At a crucial point in "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On," the film's titular lead, Marcel (Jenny Slate), asks her grandmother, Connie (Isabella Rossellini), about what happens if everything changes in the near future. "It will," Connie replies. The world is always evolving. Our lives are never stagnant. Not even when those lives concern a little fella like Marcel. "It may be good, it may be not," Connie explains to Marcel about the future's uncertainty, "But just take the adventure. Don't use me as an excuse not to live." This interaction is one of many deeply moving moments in the "Marcel the Shell" script from Slate, Nick Paley, and Dean Fleischer Camp (the latter of whom also directs).
Much like "The Sheep Detectives" wrung so many potent tears out of sheep confronting the finite nature of existence and pangs of death, "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" used a quiet shell to explore raw emotions and ideas. Such concepts were beautifully realized in this production that had stop-motion animated characters interacting with live-action souls. A beautiful stop-motion animated movie, "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" dazzles viewers with its imagery all while nonchalantly dropping pearls of wisdom. Just as magnificent as the animation is the lead voice performance from Jenny Slate. She's so endearing and emotionally engrossing portrayed the anchor of "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On."
Babe
Just as all vampire romance movies will be compared to the "Twilight" saga, so too will all barnyard-set family films be permanently compared to the magic of "Babe." This 1995 Chris Noonan directorial effort (co-written by "Mad Max" mastermind George Miller) adapted Dick King-Smith's 1983 book "The Sheep-Pig" and turned it into a deeply moving underdog story. Said yarn concerns piglet Babe (Christine Cavanaugh), who is adopted by canines Rex (Hugo Weaving) and Fly (Miriam Margolyes) on the Hoggett farm. This persistently undervalued swine eventually finds out that his calling is in using kindness to herd sheep. It's an unusual strategy, but then again, nothing about "Babe" is conventional.
"Babe" is a movie that isn't without its loud segments (like the crowing of a duck insistent that he's a rooster), but what makes this feature so special is its quietest moments. Other movies might be too hyperactive to let a moment like James Cromwell uttering "that'll do pig, that'll do" properly breathe. Here, though, Noonan and company allow ample time for the intimate moments to register. Thus, a handful of words to a triumphant pig can become so enduringly impactful in pop culture. Equally memorable is "Babe" demonstrating an unflinching gaze towards life's most unpleasant elements, including losing loved ones.
As heartwarming as it is heartbreaking, "Babe" set the gold standard for family films like "The Sheep Detectives." Its status as the pinnacle of barnyard cinema is more than rightfully earned.
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
One aspect of "The Sheep Detectives" that may take some viewers by surprise is that this PG-rated feature helmed by a veteran of the "Despicable Me" and "Minions" installments does in fact involve a real murder. Not a person going missing or a potential murder that turns out to be just someone being injured. The titular sleuths of "The Sheep Detectives" have to deduce who was behind the slaying of an actual human being — their shepherd George Hardy (Hugh Jackman). That may shock some viewers expecting something as tame as "Alvin and the Chipmunks," but there is precedent for PG-rated mystery films to involve actual bloodshed. Just look at one of the greatest movies of the 1980s, "Who Framed Roger Rabbit."
It isn't just the Easter eggs you missed in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" that keep people coming back to this Robert Zemeckis directorial effort. This zany collision of live-action actors with 2D animated characters remains a visual effects marvel, not to mention a sublime vessel for riveting entertainment. Even in an age where CG wizardry can make anything possible, this title's seamless interactions between hand-drawn characters like Roger Rabbit and live-action environments are still awe-inspiring. The fact that "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" is so in touch with vintage cartoon wackiness while delivering a genuinely compelling mystery story is also a remarkable achievement. Throw in Bob Hoskins delivering all-time great work as jaded detective Eddie Valiant and "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" more than earns its masterpiece status.
Knives Out
"The Sheep Detectives" is one of many movies and TV projects that's thrived in the last decade thanks to the renaissance of murder mysteries. That resurgence can be traced back to the 2019 hit "Knives Out." This Rian Johnson passion project introduced the world to Southern sleuth Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) and reminded everyone just how fun quality murder mysteries could be. Even after spawning two delightful sequels, the original "Knives Out" remains a distinctly special delight. After all, the ensemble cast it assembled alone was a feat. Watching Michael Shannon screaming about cookies inches away from Chris Evans' face is not a sight you'll see everyday in cinematic storytelling.
Meanwhile, Johnson's jigsaw puzzle of a plot is endlessly fun to watch unfold, particularly as it sends audiences into so many directions on who is trustworthy and who isn't. Letting the instantly compelling Ana de Armas serve as the richly human anchor for the film was also an ingenious choice. Then there's the film's most memorable set pieces, such as the ending of "Knives Out." It features deeply specific crowdpleaser moments involving vomit and a retractable knife that could only exist in "Knives Out." This climax epitomizes how "Knives Out" is deeply knowledgeable about murder mysteries while also creatively evolving on what came before it. Titles like "The Sheep Detectives" arguably wouldn't have been possible without the artistry of "Knives Out."