In summer 2026, "The Sheep Detectives" hit movie theaters and (to put it mildly) took people totally by surprise. What looked on the surface like a rudimentary live-action family movie turned out to be a deeply moving exercise. Who knew those celebrity-voiced sheep would delve into such tender explorations of coping with death? Director Kyle Balda and screenwriter Craig Mazin turned out to be a powerful creative duo on "The Sheep Detectives," which also excelled in its delightful visual comedy (like the amusing ubiquity of neon signs in a small British village). It was a totally charming movie that reaffirmed once more how quality cinema can come from anywhere.

After watching "The Sheep Detectives," viewers may be understandably hankering for further motion pictures made in a similar vein. However, just wading into the realm of mainstream films willy-nilly can end up exposing viewers to truly abysmal titles, like the worst Disney movies of all time. Instead, one should focus their post-"Sheep Detectives" exploits on a select group of sublime titles that effortlessly carry on the legacy of this 2026 charmer.

The five best movies to watch if you like "The Sheep Detectives" are all similar in their level of artistry, but they're certainly not carbon copies of one another. Each wields a distinctive creative personality while reflecting varying core aspects of what makes "The Sheep Detectives" special. You don't need to be a master detective to realize these five movies make for perfect post"-Sheep Detectives" viewing.