10 Bad Trailers For Great Movies

Movie trailers are a glorious way of telling stories. Done right, as seen with the 12 best movie trailers of 2025, they function as delightful standalone pieces of artistry that captivate audiences and take on an extra life beyond the feature films they're promoting. Great elements like an unforgettable trailer needle-drop or trailer narration, such as "In a world..." live on eternally. Sometimes, these trailers are even superior to the films they're spotlighting. Just look at some of the epic trailers that were wasted on the worst movies.

But what about the inverse scenario? What happens when a great movie receives an underwhelming trailer? While the art form of trailers is outstanding, that doesn't mean every single trailer is a masterpiece. Sometimes, underwhelming trailers do materialize, and not just for titles like "Meet the Spartans." They also plagued outstanding features that deserved only the best.

In the following 10 movies, the final motion pictures delivered outstanding stories and characters, but their trailers told audiences there was nothing special to look forward to. Some of these trailers underwhelmed because they were too conventional, while others ignored what made the final films so special. Still, others suffered from technical problems like editing issues that were just embarrassing. Whatever plagued these 10 trailers, they were nowhere near the level of quality people associate with the movies they were marketing. Trailers can be a magnificent art form, but they can also, unfortunately, be gravely disappointing.