All 3 Paddington Movies, Ranked
The "Paddington" film franchise, which features the character of Paddington Bear originally made famous in 1958 by children's author Michael Bond, is an absolute delight. But which movie in the series is the very best of the best?
Let's back up. Because the "Paddington" books have been around for quite some time, anyone reading this likely has a passing familiarity with the young, sweet-natured bear from "darkest Peru" who heads to London as a stowaway on a massive cargo ship to find his way in the world. Upon arrival, Paddington, feeling a bit lost, seeks refuge at the English capital's Paddington Station, where he's discovered by the Brown family (they're the ones who name him Paddington, as he says his Peruvian bear name isn't decipherable by humans). Though some of the Browns are a bit hesitant about letting a talking bear live in their house, everyone ultimately adapts, and Paddington ultimately becomes a cherished member of the Brown family (even as he causes totally unintentional chaos around both the Brown home and London at large).
Throughout three films thus far — in which the bear is voiced by Ben Whishaw — directors Paul King and Dougal Wilson (there's a changing of the guards between the second and third films, and we'll return to that shortly) chart Paddington's journey from Peru to London and back, as is the case in the third movie. Again, you're almost guaranteed to have a pretty good time with any of these films; they're sharply written, unbelievably charming, and amusing for parents and kids alike. With all that said, here are all 3 "Paddington" movies (so far) ranked from worst to best (and if you're familiar with the films, the number one pick might not come as a big surprise).
Paddington in Peru
"Paddington in Peru," the threequel released in 2024, ran into some frustrating issues before it even hit theaters. First, due to scheduling conflicts with the "Wonka" film starring Timothée Chalamet, director Paul King, who helmed the first two installments, exited and handed the reins to Dougal Wilson (remarkably, "Paddington in Peru," a massive intellectual property, is Wilson's feature film debut). Because Sally Hawkins, the acclaimed actress who played the Brown family matriarch Mary in the first two movies, was working with King on "Wonka" at the time, she was also replaced with Emily Mortimer stepping into the role. (With all due respect to Mortimer, this casting swap simply doesn't do the film any favors.) Change-ups like these don't have to derail a film, but unfortunately, that's what happened with "Paddington in Peru," where the small but mighty bear takes his adoptive clan back to "darkest Peru" to show them where he grew up and to help the Browns find their way as they drift ever-so-slightly apart as a family.
This isn't a novel observation, but needs to be said: half the fun of Paddington's story is that he's a perpetual fish out of water in London where he's surrounded by humans, so plopping him and the Browns into darkest Peru is already an unfortunate decision. Beyond that, though, Wilson's direction never reaches the fantastical heights of King's previous efforts, Mortimer's recasting is undeniably distracting, and for the very first time in the franchise, a "Paddington" movie feels like a cash grab instead of a passion project. "Paddington in Peru" isn't a total dud, but there's no question that it's the worst of the three "Paddington" films.
Paddington
There's a reason that a "Paddington" film franchise exists in the first place, and it's due to the sheer strength of the first movie. Directed by Paul King and released in 2014, "Paddington" reintroduced this sweet, marmalade-loving talking bear to audiences across the world, and we've been over his origin story already; with Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins as Henry and Mary Brown, we immediately understand why Paddington feels comfortable enough to go home with the Browns when he's stranded all alone at Paddington Station.
Despite Henry's initial objections, the rest of the Brown family — Mary, kids Jonathan and Judy (Samuel Joslin and Madeleine Harris), and housekeeper Mrs. Bird (Julie Walters) — all love Paddington, and soon, he's happily settled into his new room in the Brown's attic. Trouble ultimately arises, though, when museum maven and taxidermist Millicent Clyde (a sublimely campy Nicole Kidman) learns of Paddington's presence in London and becomes hellbent on killing and stuffing the poor bear; aided and abetted by the Brown family's nosy bear-hating neighbor Mr. Curry ("Doctor Who" veteran Peter Capaldi), she sets multiple traps to steal Paddington and make him a permanent part of her exhibits. Millicent very nearly succeeds, but thankfully, the Browns (and Mrs. Bird) band together, get Paddington back, and "adopt" him as a member of the family.
Not only is the entire cast excellent — particularly Kidman, who's clearly having the time of her life — but King's more whimsical touches, like moments where fantastical paintings and elements of the Brown house spring to life, makes "Paddington" uniquely joyful. On top of everything else, the first "Paddington" kicks off a welcome trend: it never talks down to its younger viewers, meaning adults can find joy in these films quite easily as well.
Paddington 2
Here's how good "Paddington 2" is: for quite some time, it was one of the only movies in the history of review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes to earn a perfect score of 100%. (It's now at 99% after one guy ruined everyone's good time.) A rare sequel that's better than its predecessor, "Paddington 2" revisits Paddington's busy and marmalade sandwich-filled life in London with the Brown family, but their happiness is threatened after a seemingly innocent trip to a local carnival. After Paddington, without truly meaning to, embarrasses Hugh Grant's fading actor and dog food commercial star Phoenix Buchanan in front of a crowd, Phoenix vows revenge ... and concocts an evil plan after learning that Paddington hopes to buy a very particular pop-up book of London to send to his Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton) as a Christmas present. After using one of his many theatrical disguises, Phoenix manages to frame Paddington for the theft of the book, and Paddington lands in prison.
We know what you're thinking — this children's movie involves prison?! Yes, but hear us out. Paddington's undeniable sweetness and willingness to make friends at any cost ends up winning over all of his fellow inmates, even the seemingly gruff and cold-hearted chef Knuckles McGinty (Brendan Gleeson), who melts after trying one of the bear's signature marmalade sandwiches. In an action-packed third act, Paddington, a few of his inmates, and the Browns take Buchanan down, culminating in yet another sweet ending and a crackerjack post-credits scene where we see Phoenix also finding the joy in bonding with his fellow prisoners. Grant has truly never been better — there's a reason he considers "Paddington 2" his best movie — and from beginning to end, "Paddington 2" is a joyful, emotional, and thrilling feast. Without a doubt, it's the best "Paddington" film.