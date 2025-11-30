All 3 Paddington Movies, Ranked

The "Paddington" film franchise, which features the character of Paddington Bear originally made famous in 1958 by children's author Michael Bond, is an absolute delight. But which movie in the series is the very best of the best?

Let's back up. Because the "Paddington" books have been around for quite some time, anyone reading this likely has a passing familiarity with the young, sweet-natured bear from "darkest Peru" who heads to London as a stowaway on a massive cargo ship to find his way in the world. Upon arrival, Paddington, feeling a bit lost, seeks refuge at the English capital's Paddington Station, where he's discovered by the Brown family (they're the ones who name him Paddington, as he says his Peruvian bear name isn't decipherable by humans). Though some of the Browns are a bit hesitant about letting a talking bear live in their house, everyone ultimately adapts, and Paddington ultimately becomes a cherished member of the Brown family (even as he causes totally unintentional chaos around both the Brown home and London at large).

Throughout three films thus far — in which the bear is voiced by Ben Whishaw — directors Paul King and Dougal Wilson (there's a changing of the guards between the second and third films, and we'll return to that shortly) chart Paddington's journey from Peru to London and back, as is the case in the third movie. Again, you're almost guaranteed to have a pretty good time with any of these films; they're sharply written, unbelievably charming, and amusing for parents and kids alike. With all that said, here are all 3 "Paddington" movies (so far) ranked from worst to best (and if you're familiar with the films, the number one pick might not come as a big surprise).