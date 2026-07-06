5 Twilight Zone Episodes That Are Unwatchable Today

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"The Twilight Zone" may harken back to the 1950s, but it's still one of the most binge-worthy sci-fi shows of all time. Each episode would see host Rod Serling introduce some new, freaky tale in its own self-contained story. Many installments remain relevant and thought-provoking to this day. Some "Twilight Zone" episodes have even seemingly predicted the future, which is just a testament to the superb writing and foresight put on display.

The best part about "The Twilight Zone" being an anthology series is that even if one episode doesn't necessarily speak to you, you never know what the next might hold. And you might need a palate cleanser after a few "Twilight Zone" episodes that really missed the mark. The vast majority of episodes are still entertaining to watch in some regard, but as one might expect from a show that began in 1959, other episodes haven't aged particularly well.

That's not even necessarily due to themes regarding race and gender. Some are severe technical issues, while others are just plain boring and wouldn't speak to a modern audience. As you go down your next marathon, you can feel safe in avoiding these truly unwatchable "Twilight Zone" episodes.