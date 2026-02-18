10 Worst Episodes Of The Twilight Zone, Ranked

Rod Serling's seminal television show "The Twilight Zone" was somehow both ahead of its time and a perfect encapsulation of it. Serling aimed to use his anthology show to explore socially important issues facing the country after World War II, kicking off the tumultuous '60s with a sci-fi-tinged voyage into a dimension where people are forced to confront their basest instincts and, hopefully, dream of something better. There were some utter classics in that first run of episodes, plenty of must-watch "Twilight Zone" episodes that hit just as hard today. Of course, there were just as many "Twilight Zone" episodes that not only failed to hit the mark, but wound up in an alternate universe altogether.

Serling's intentions were nearly always admirable. The episodes on this list deal with racism, xenophobia, misogyny, colonialism, divorce, and more; often through a progressive lens. But although "The Twilight Zone" was usually a perfectly entertaining vehicle through which to explore these social issues, these episodes fell flat on their faces. Serling aimed for transcendence and often reached it, but he also occasionally landed with a thud, coming down firmly on the wrong side of that thin line between "earnest" and "corny."

In other words (to paraphrase Serling), as you read on, you're moving into a land of both shadow and substance, of things and ideas, of not-great episodes and very, very bad ones. You've just crossed over into The 10 Worst Episodes of "The Twilight Zone."