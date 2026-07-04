All 7 Off Campus Couples, Ranked
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Prime Video's "Off Campus" is a summer hit that has enticed viewers all over. Based on the first book of Elle Kennedy's Off-Campus novel series, "The Deal," the show's combination of romance and serious issues has proved alluring. What's more, the book series' "Bridgerton"-style tendency to change central couples between installments suggests that we could be looking at fresh "Off Campus" seasons for years to come, too.
"Off Campus" Season 1 focuses on the romantic pairing of Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) — a music student and a hockey star, respectively, who get together almost by accident, but soon forge a genuine connection that helps them get over traumatic events from their past. Since the pair wrap up their story quite conclusively in "Off Campus" Season 1, they'll likely take the back seat for Season 2, allowing another couple take center stage. Before that, however, let's focus on getting to the bottom of how all the seven key couples stack up over the course of "Off Campus" Season 1.
7. Kendall and Garrett
Poor Kendall (Karis Cameron) never really had a chance, and she's effectively gone from the couples board before we even know it. While she's known to hook up with Garrett on occasion during the season's extremely early stages, her role is mostly to show that Garrett is emotionally shut down and deeply uninterested when it comes to romantic relationships.
With Garrett well and truly taken off the singles table by the time "Off Campus" Season 1 ends, Kendall's fate is ultimately to serve as a starter partner who's simply there to show Garrett's myriad issues before Hannah gets through to him. Let's hope Kendall will have better luck going forward. After all, this seems to be a literal case of "it's not you, it's him."
6. Allie and Sean
Sean (Riley Davis) is another figure who's doomed nearly from the beginning, and would in fact come dead last on this list if it wasn't for the fact that he and Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) are at least an official couple when the show starts — unlike the casual hovering in each other's orbits that defines Kendall and Garrett's relationship. Still, the fact remains that Allie and Sean are already drifting apart when "Off Campus" Season 1 begins, which rarely fares well when it comes to steamy campus drama.
This actually remixes Sean and Allie fairly heavily, since "The Deal" depicts their relationship as far steadier than "Off Campus" Season 1 does. As it stands, though, Sean's role is largely to turn up and become aggrieved when he discovers that Allie has already found a certain phonetically similar hockey player on her side (more on that later) so soon after their break-up. Is it fair? Possibly not, but when has life ever been?
5. Hannah and Logan
Garrett's best friend John Logan (Antonio Cipriano) — one of the two Johns in the Briar Hawks' attacking line, alongside John Tucker (Jalen Thomas Brooks) — is a talented player and a nice guy, even though he and his sibling Jules (Julia Sarah Jones) struggle with some serious issues at home. As a focus character of the "Off-Campus" novel "The Mistake," Logan is pegged to take over the "Off Campus" romantic male lead seat at some point going forward, with Grace Ivers (India Fowler) as his sparring partner.
For now, however, we get a charming but rather one-sided attempt at a romantic connection between Hannah and Logan, whose "Off Campus" Season 1 storyline gives them the kissing scene that Hannah has with Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) in the book. Logan is definitely romantically interested in Hannah, but he's also a good dude, so he doesn't truly pursue the girl Garrett is head over heels for. Still, viewers who know Logan's tragic backstory from the books in full will be gut-wrenched to see him pine after a girl he would be legitimately interested in, should the circumstances be ever so slightly different. Don't worry, Logan, it'll get better — and at least you got that kiss.
4. Allie and Hunter
Regardless of what you think of Hunter "Carter St. James" Davenport (Charlie Evans), it seems that he's set to become the guy to beat in "Off Campus" Season 2. The mystery man with the sweater already has a bad relationship with Dean Di Laurentis for reasons that remain mysterious for now, and when Allie sleeps with Hunter as part of her ultimately one-sided "let's not get too serious" pact with Dean, things get really difficult.
"Off Campus" Season 1 strays from the books a touch by setting up an archetypal love triangle drama between Allie, Dean, and Hunter, who was originally a character from Elle Kennedy's Briar U spin-off series. Based on their Season 1 interactions, Allie certainly seems to have enough chemistry with each guy to keep things interesting. Hunter is liable to head into Season 2 as a wild card who seems to have a history with Dean's younger sister, Summer — and, considering the sorts of plot developments that this show is fond of, there's no telling what we'll see going forward.
3. Hannah and Justin
The cast of "Off Campus" will switch up come Season 2, when Justin Kohl (Josh Heuston) takes a bow and exits stage left — for now, at least. In Season 1, Justin is Hannah's original object of affection, and his handsome visage and rebellious vibe are indeed the kind of thing that might catch a girl's interest. However, the major and extensively lampshaded issue with Justin is that he only tends to become interested in girls like Hannah if they're unattainable — say, when they're dating a handsome jock like Garrett.
Justin and Hannah actually vibe pretty well during the music project they tackle together. Unfortunately, their artistic sensibilities differ rather wildly, and Hannah's nascent feelings toward Garrett mean that Justin's romantic potential has a definite ceiling in her eyes. Even so, Justin is a definite romantic prospect for Hannah, and thus their pairing scores fairly high on the list — if only as an example of the fact that what you think you want isn't always what you actually need.
2. Allie and Dean
Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis are in second place at the moment, thanks to many aspects of their own storyline in the "Off-Campus" novel "The Mistake" already playing out over the course of Season 1. Since "Off Campus" Season 2 has already been confirmed, it'll be interesting to see how the show continues their story.
Hannah's friend and the Briar Hawks player are both main characters, and their romance is introduced as a surprise twist during the back half of the season. Though initially fairly non-committed, they soon become far more serious.
Though some of their story beats have already been featured on the show, Allie and Dean are an interesting couple that have plenty of tigers in their collective tank. With Hunter Davenport stirring the pot during the "Off Campus" sophomore season, expect great things from this particular storyline going forward.
1. Hannah and Garrett
There may be better romance shows out there than "Off Campus," but Hannah and Garrett definitely give their central couples a run for their money. The show's MVP duo are the focal point of "Off Campus" Season 1 from the first episode, and their slowly progressing love story digs considerably deeper than your average romantic drama would ever dare to go.
Hannah and Garrett explore far more than young love. As two people who are both victims of abuse in their own ways, they patiently help each other discover joy in emotional and physical closeness. Yes, their story starts out as transactional — the book the season is based on is literally titled "The Deal" — and there are elements of classic, cheesy romantic drama scattered throughout. Despite all this, there's a raw, real element to the pair's story, and Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli do a great job at portraying the many, occasionally conflicting elements of their romance.