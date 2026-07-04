All 7 Off Campus Couples, Ranked

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Prime Video's "Off Campus" is a summer hit that has enticed viewers all over. Based on the first book of Elle Kennedy's Off-Campus novel series, "The Deal," the show's combination of romance and serious issues has proved alluring. What's more, the book series' "Bridgerton"-style tendency to change central couples between installments suggests that we could be looking at fresh "Off Campus" seasons for years to come, too.

"Off Campus" Season 1 focuses on the romantic pairing of Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) — a music student and a hockey star, respectively, who get together almost by accident, but soon forge a genuine connection that helps them get over traumatic events from their past. Since the pair wrap up their story quite conclusively in "Off Campus" Season 1, they'll likely take the back seat for Season 2, allowing another couple take center stage. Before that, however, let's focus on getting to the bottom of how all the seven key couples stack up over the course of "Off Campus" Season 1.