5 Romance Shows Way Better Than Off Campus

This article contains a discussion of addiction.

The "fake relationship" trope is familiar to anyone who's ever read, watched, or consumed a romantic comedy in any form — and it's on perfect display in "Off Campus," the buzzy Amazon Prime Original series that's taken the world by storm. Based on Elle Kennedy's super-popular book series of the same name, "Off Campus," helmed by creator Louisa Levy, centers around college students Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham (Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli). When Hannah barges into the hockey team's locker room by accident and sees Garrett completely undressed, the two strike up an unlikely friendship ... and when music major Hannah realizes she might be able to "use" Garrett to make her crush Justin Kohl (Josh Heuston) jealous, they form a fake relationship. (Garrett, who's not the best student, agrees to the arrangement for help with his homework.) Naturally, as time passes, the two realize they might have real feelings for each other.

With the utmost due respect to "Off Campus" — which is beloved by audiences across the world — there are a lot of shows very similar to this Amazon series, and some of them are even better. From a surprise Canadian hit to a three-season saga that involves a beach house to a love story told through a fascinating framework, here are five romantic TV shows even better than "Off Campus."