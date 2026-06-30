5 Romance Shows Way Better Than Off Campus
This article contains a discussion of addiction.
The "fake relationship" trope is familiar to anyone who's ever read, watched, or consumed a romantic comedy in any form — and it's on perfect display in "Off Campus," the buzzy Amazon Prime Original series that's taken the world by storm. Based on Elle Kennedy's super-popular book series of the same name, "Off Campus," helmed by creator Louisa Levy, centers around college students Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham (Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli). When Hannah barges into the hockey team's locker room by accident and sees Garrett completely undressed, the two strike up an unlikely friendship ... and when music major Hannah realizes she might be able to "use" Garrett to make her crush Justin Kohl (Josh Heuston) jealous, they form a fake relationship. (Garrett, who's not the best student, agrees to the arrangement for help with his homework.) Naturally, as time passes, the two realize they might have real feelings for each other.
With the utmost due respect to "Off Campus" — which is beloved by audiences across the world — there are a lot of shows very similar to this Amazon series, and some of them are even better. From a surprise Canadian hit to a three-season saga that involves a beach house to a love story told through a fascinating framework, here are five romantic TV shows even better than "Off Campus."
The Summer I Turned Pretty
On some level, "The Summer I Turned Pretty" — created by Jenny Han, who authored the novel series of the same name as well as "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," which became a massive hit for Netflix — is about a really great piece of real estate. That's because this story, set during summers in the fictional town of Cousins Beach, revolves around a beach house belonging to Susannah Fisher (Rachel Blanchard), who invites her best friend Laurel Park (Jackie Chung) and Laurel's eldest daughter Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) to spend the warmest months of the year by the ocean. One summer, Belly arrives after "becoming pretty," and her newfound confidence and beauty does not go unnoticed by her childhood friends and Susannah's sons Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher (Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno). While Laurel and Susannah enjoy their time together, their teenaged kids get into trouble, pair off, and discover themselves against the gorgeous backdrop of Cousins Beach.
Even though Belly has been carrying a torch for Conrad for most of her life, Jeremiah piques her interest during that first pretty summer ... and throughout the series' three seasons, she flits between both brothers. You'll have to experience "The Summer I Turned Pretty" for yourself to see who Belly chooses as her great love, but the journey is well-worth the ride — particularly thanks to stellar performances from Tung and Briney, two stars who hopefully remain booked and busy for years.
One Day
Based on the David Nicholls book of the same name — which got a not-so-great movie adaptation starring Jim Sturgess and Anne Hathaway in 2011 — "One Day," which premiered on Netflix in 2024, is the stunning love story between University of Edinburgh graduates Dexter "Dex" Mayhew (Leo Woodall) and Emma Morley (Ambika Mod). The "twist" of this series, though, is how it tells their love story. Across 14 episodes, "One Day" shows us 14 different July 15s across 19 years and explains how, no matter what happens in their lives, Dex and Emma always end up finding their way back together.
That's not to say that Emma and Dex have a happy path to happiness; in fact, it's quite the opposite. Not only do they come from totally different socioeconomic backgrounds — Emma's family wasn't wealthy, and Dex enjoyed an incredibly privileged upbringing — which means that their post-Edinburgh lives take wildly different turns as Emma struggles to figure out a way to make a living with creative pursuits and Dex easily becomes a popular television presenter. Throughout the years, Dex also struggles with alcohol abuse, something that alienates him from Emma, his family, his friends, and even his first wife and the mother of his child, Sylvie (Eleanor Tomlinson). When Emma and Dex finally begin their relationship in earnest, there's still one last twist guaranteed to break your heart into a million pieces. Grab a box (or two) of tissues and binge-watch "One Day" — you won't regret it.
Heated Rivalry
Arguably the biggest surprise hit of 2025, the Crave original series "Heated Rivalry," adapted by showrunner Jacob Tierney ("Letterkenny," "Shoresy") and based on Rachel Reid's "Game Changers" novel series, is, like "Off Campus," sort of about hockey. It's also the better of the two shows. When we first meet the two protagonists and star-crossed lovers of "Heated Rivalry" — Russian-born and Boston-based hockey star and captain Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie, notably not Russian but armed with a wildly convincing accent) and Toronto native and hockey team captain Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams). After their paths cross in late 2008 as both rising hockey stars are chosen by their teams at the Major League Hockey draft, the two join rival teams ... but off the ice, they're conducting a secret long-distance relationship behind closed doors, which is as based in emotion as it is in physical intimacy.
"Heated Rivalry" took the world by storm when it got distribution in the United States thanks to HBO Max, made humongous stars of both Storrie and Williams, and essentially paved the way for hockey-adjacent shows like "Off Campus." Plus, "Heated Rivalry," thanks to Tierney's sharp instincts as a showrunner, is just beautifully made, really thoughtful in its storytelling,a dn features two actors who will almost certainly become members of Hollywood's A-list in the decades to come. If you somehow haven't watched "Heated Rivalry" yet, what are you waiting for?
Bridgerton
Based on Julia Quinn's novel series of the same name, the Netflix hit "Bridgerton" — which counts Shonda Rhimes as one of its executive producers — focuses on a different couple in London's high society during the Regency Era based on which season you're watching. While mileage may vary for some, there are some serious standouts found within this show created by Rhimes acolyte Chris van Dusen, thanks to a revolving door of phenomenal actors who show up to play yearning lovers. In the first season, Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor kick off proceedings as the irascible Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett and Daphne Bridgerton, one of the many title siblings who's making her debut in society. When the two start a fake courtship (basically an old-timey version of the situation on "Off Campus," actually), the entire "ton," a term used on the series to refer to high society, is sent into a frenzy.
The Bridgerton siblings are the main focus of this show, obviously — but another family, the Featheringtons, play a large role int he narrative too. That's why the standout third season centers around Penelope Featherington, played by the great Nicola Coughlan, blows a series like "Off Campus" out of the water. Add in the fact that living legend Julie Andrews narrates the entire show as a mysterious figure named Lady Whistledown who distributes a gossip column throughout the ton to spill secrets, and you've got a truly great romance show with absolutely top-notch pedigree.
Sex and the City
You might think, based on the title, that Darren Star's groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City" isn't really about romance. That actually couldn't be further from the truth. Not only do the show's four main characters — sex columnist and fashion icon Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), buttoned-up romantic Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), hard-edged lawyer Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and gleefully promiscuous PR maven Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) — all have incredibly fulfilling relationships with partners, but there's a larger love story at play. Specifically, that's the love story between all four women. As Charlotte says during the original series, "Maybe we could be each other's soul mates. And then we could let men be just these great, nice guys to have fun with."
Don't get us wrong; there's plenty of sex on "Sex and the City," and quite a lot of is enjoyed by the fiercely independent and deliriously funny Samantha ... but the other women have all sorts of run-ins and flings too. While the movies aren't great — and the HBO Max revival "And Just Like That" is just dreadful, especially because Cattrall refused to participate — the original run of "Sex and the City" is triumphant, funny, thought-provoking, sexy, and yes: romantic.
"Off Campus" is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).