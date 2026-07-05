5 Best Movies Like Little Brother

The "odd couple" dynamic is a tried-and-true formula for any comedy. Just get two characters with differing personalities, and see how much they can annoy one another. "Little Brother" on Netflix takes this formula and pairs the always chaotic Eric André with the stone-faced John Cena to see how far one man can be pushed.

Rudd Landy (Cena) has a seemingly perfect life with a great realty job, a loving family, and a reality TV gig on the horizon. But everything gets upended when Marcus (André) enters his life. Marcus is Ruddy's former little brother from the Big Brothers mentorship program years prior, but now, he's re-entered his life to throw everything into turmoil. But if Rudd opens up his stiff personality a little bit, he may just realize Marcus is exactly what he needs to make his life even better.

Andre and Cena have been in some great comedies in the past, and they work even better together. And luckily for you, there are plenty of other movies like "Little Brother" that keep the laughs coming.