Ricky Stanicky Review: John Cena Anchors This Uneven But Delightful Buddy Comedy

High-concept comedies that take a silly, barely plausible idea and run with it as far as they can are a rarity these days. Instead, it seems everything needs to have an undertone: a satirical view that's over-the-top, a gimmick with a hook, or a meta approach that constantly winks at the viewer ironically. Pure comedy without ties in another genre is kind of out of fashion, if you will. Films like "Tag," "Neighbors," or classics like "Wedding Crashers" just don't get made as often as they used to. Thus, Peter Farrelly's ("Dumb and Dumber," "There's Something About Mary") return to the genre with Amazon Prime's "Ricky Stanicky" feels both welcome and refreshing. It's a movie that doesn't even try to be more than it is on the surface; it takes one bonkers idea and exhausts all of its possibilities.

The low-key brilliant idea, in this case, is incidentally created among three childhood friends. In 1999, Dean (Zac Efron), JT (Andrew Santino), and Wes (Jermaine Fowler) try to pull off a Halloween prank that quickly goes wrong. To avoid taking the blame for it, in the literal heat of the moment, they come up with a name — Ricky Stanicky — and scribble it on one of the costumes they intentionally leave on the scene. When the cops arrive, they buy the lie. And with that, the three buddies began a long-lasting relationship with the friend they never had. From that point on, Ricky becomes the perfect scapegoat they use to get out of any trouble without taking responsibility for their actions.

Fast-forward to 25 years later: Dean, JT, and Wes are still the best of friends, and Ricky "grew up" with them, too. They gave him a backstory, strengths and flaws, distinct personality traits, and even a cancer he's beaten miraculously. All of this is carefully documented in a notebook they call "The Bible," which lists every lie they told about Ricky going back over two decades. Now that they all have serious relationships (and one of them is about to be a father), the three use their imaginary friend to get out of dull and uncomfortable events they don't want to attend but are too afraid to tell their partners. The latest in the line is JT's baby shower they skip with a masterfully elaborate plan to go to Atlantic City for a concert. After the gig, they meet Rock Hard Rod (John Cena) at the bar, a "trained" actor and alcoholic who sings X-rated rock 'n' roll songs as an impersonator (think of classics with a sexual spin). Since he's a freeloader and a loser, the guys try to politely bounce him, but he doesn't take the hint until JT tells him off. Since Dean feels for the guy, he goes after him to apologize and gets his business card.

Then disaster strikes: they get a text that JT's wife's in labor, and the boys need to rush back home. It's something they didn't anticipate, and the lies about Ricky get all tangled up to a point where their loved ones decide they want to meet him finally. Realizing they can't escape the situation this time, Dean suggests they should hire an actor to play the role — and they just met one that no one's ever heard of.