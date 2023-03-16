Andrew Santino Begged To Star In Ricky Stanicky Years Ago (& For Free At That)

"Ricky Stanicky" is a long-gestating comedy that's been in the works for a while. Back in 2013, Variety reported how the film was going to star Jim Carrey and be directed by Steve Oedekerk. That plan obviously didn't pan out, but it seems as though things are finally moving forward now that the movie has begun filming with Peter Farrelly of "Dumb and Dumber" and "There's Something About Mary" fame now behind the camera.

Amazon Prime Video has acquired the rights for the film, which is about a group of three friends who create an imaginary persona, Ricky Stanicky, to take the blame for all of their shenanigans. But when their wives demand actually to meet Ricky, they hire an actor to play him. The movie's currently shooting in Melbourne, Australia, with Zac Efron, John Cena, William H. Macy, and Andrew Santino set to star.

Santino's actually been aware of this movie for a while and has wanted to star in it for a long time. He even told Steve-O on his podcast how he would be willing to do the movie for free because he wanted to be in it so badly.