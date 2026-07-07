5 Actors Who Almost Played Supergirl Before Milly Alcock

When discussing major superhero roles, Supergirl remains a coveted part that's attracted a wealth of talent who have wanted to play the character throughout the years. Even though Milly Alcock's "Supergirl" bombed at the box office — much like Helen Slater's 1984 film decades earlier — don't expect actors to turn down the role of the Woman of Tomorrow when and if it becomes available.

As a matter of fact, when you look back at the people who have been linked with Kara Zor-El in the past, it's an impressive mix of TV favorites and renowned A-listers. Of course, not every rumor is true in showbiz, since a lot of publicists and agents push narratives around their clients to get them noticed. So, what we have done is find information from the sources themselves, or from those in the know, to discover who came close to playing Supergirl. This isn't just a list of names thrown up on Reddit for upvotes and downvotes, or provided by "trust me, bro" sources.

With that being said, let's explore the actors who almost played Supergirl before Milly Alcock. Let's just say that the prospect of a few of these names might have been fascinating to see onscreen.