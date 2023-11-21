Nicholas Hoult To Play Lex Luthor In James Gunn's Superman: Legacy

It seems the gears are turning for James Gunn's DCU. Recent reports from various outlets have cited that Nicholas Hoult has been cast as Lex Luthor in "Superman: Legacy." According to Deadline, Warner Bros. was waiting until after the SAG-AFTRA strike ended before completing the casting for DC's iconic evil scientist.

This move appears to round out the film's cast. David Corenswet will don the Superman cape, with Rachel Brosnahan picking up Lois Lane's pen and notepad. Other heroes will also be flying across the screen when the movie releases, with Nathan Fillion finally getting the chance to portray a live-action Green Lantern. Interestingly, Hoult's casting means he is set to reunite with a former castmate from his X-Men days. Edi Gathegi, who portrayed Darwin in "X-Men: First Class," is signed to play Mister Terrific.

Hoult follows in the footsteps of some heavy hitters; Luthor has been portrayed by actors such as Gene Hackman, Kevin Spacey, and Jesse Eisenberg. However, the fandom appears to be in agreement that the British actor fits the bill for Superman's archnemesis. Still, Hoult's casting seems to follow a fun and long-lasting superhero movie tradition, one Marvel and DC fans are likely very familiar with by this point.