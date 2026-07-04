5 Yellowstone Episodes You Can Skip On A Rewatch

There will be a handful of "Yellowstone" Season 5 episodes on this list, which is no surprise given the fact that it places last on our ranking of all five seasons of "Yellowstone." In fairness, much of this is because the viewers were aggrieved with John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) exit from the show, but the season also has pacing issues that leave several episodes spinning their wheels. One episode suffering from this is "The Apocalypse of Change," which is a "calm before the storm" episode.

We see flashbacks to the weeks before John died and characters have tense face-offs that don't lead to any climactic action just yet. There are promises about things getting exciting in the future, from Beth Dutton's (Kelly Reilly) confirmed suspicions about Jamie Dutton's (Wes Bentley) duplicity to the looming fate of the Dutton Ranch. Yet, the episode itself doesn't really feature many such changes, opting instead to awkwardly shuffle on toward the more interesting things that future episodes may bring.

This in itself doesn't make "The Apocalypse of Change" awful, of course. In most shows, there simply are some episodes that have to do the heavy lifting for others to reap the rewards and deliver the payload. Even so, a "Yellowstone" rewatcher already knows what's coming after this and doesn't really need to devote time to "The Apocalypse of Change" setting things up.