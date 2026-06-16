Yellowstone's 5 Worst Episodes, According To IMDb

"Yellowstone" was widely-loved, becoming a popular universe starter for Paramount as the Dutton family continues to spread out. But not everything the five season long drama produced was pure gold; as a matter of fact, IMDb users have panned up some real lowlights.

The assortment of episodes here — listed from the best to the worst-rated outings — double-underline the fact that Taylor Sheridan might be a genius, but he's not perfect. As a matter of fact, he's heavily involved in one of the outings listed here on multiple levels.

Whether it's John Dutton (Kevin Costner) at his absolute worst, dopey plotlines, or awful writing in general, each of these episodes should have been left at the drafts. From the bottom of the heap to under it, these are the worst stories the show has to offer — or at least that's how IMDb voters feel about them. Here are the five most crummy episodes "Yellowstone" ever aired, in ascending order so that we can really build to the badness.