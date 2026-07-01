This Chilling A24 Horror Movie Is Scaring HBO Max Users All Over Again

"Obsession" has become a bona fide phenomenon. "Backrooms" blew everyone away at the box office. Even the new "Scary Movie," which makes fun of horror films, got people crawling back to theaters to see their favorite tropes get skewered. There's been so much horror to pay attention to, it's easy for something smaller like "Undertone," a recently released A24 genre entry, to fly under the radar. But now you have a chance to watch it at home — and hopefully, you have a good sound system handy.

"Undertone" came out on March 13 but is now available to watch at home on HBO Max. It's already blowing up the streamer's charts, becoming the most watched movie on the platform starting on June 29. And it's easy to see how the bare bones approach to chilling spines has effectively won over hearts and minds.

The film sees Evy (Nina Kiri) recording a podcast episode from her home while caring for her ailing mother. Of course, it's a horror podcast, and she and her co-host listen to a series of recordings allegedly containing paranormal occurrences. But the deeper Evy goes into the recordings, the more she realizes what's described in the tapes is happening to her.

What makes movies like "Insidious" so scary is how they effectively deploy haunting imagery and jump scares. But with "Undertone," the terror is all in the sound design, as you find yourself catching little hums and hisses to suggest that Evy isn't as alone in her home as she thinks.