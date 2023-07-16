What Makes Insidious So Scary?

What makes a scary movie scary? For a while, it was the shock and awe of the genre. When "The Exorcist" came out in the 1970s, people hadn't seen anything like it, and it therefore revolutionized the horror genre. When slasher films of the '70s and '80s became a staple, it was because the thought of some real-life adversary with a chainsaw, axe, or knife was so plausible it was bone-chilling. Of course, by the time "Insidious" was released in 2010, all of the genre's tropes were tired and overdone, meaning James Wan had to refresh them all, which he did phenomenally by doing them all slightly differently than his predecessors.

So what makes "Insidious" one of the scariest movies of all time? Well, science, for one, and using all of the same tropes used before while abandoning them simultaneously. The story follows a family moving into a haunted house (not original), but they leave it halfway through. They find out their son is in the process of being possessed (not original), but this time by a demon in a place called the Further. Of course, they can only turn to a team of paranormal experts (again, not original), only this time, the main expert is the surprising protagonist of the whole franchise.

Wan is the architect of the "Saw" and "The Conjuring" franchises, so it shouldn't be a surprise that he was able to launch "Insidious" into another franchise scary enough to revolutionize the movie industry. But how did he use jump scares, sound effects, and a terrifying villain in a different way? He used creative alternatives.