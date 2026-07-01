Hugh Jackman's Near-Perfect 2026 Whodunit Movie Is A Streaming Hit On Prime Video

What if we told you that a film called "The Sheep Detectives" is one of the best movies of 2026 so far? It doesn't matter if you believe us because that's the stone-cold truth, and you're denying yourself one of life's simple pleasures by failing to tune in, especially now that it's available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

In fact, as of this writing, "The Sheep Detectives" is the most-watched film on the platform (via FlixPatrol) after garnering strong word-of-mouth during its theatrical run. The film has an outlandish premise involving a shepherd, George Hardy (Hugh Jackman), winding up murdered. It's up to his flock to figure out what happened, using what they learned in the mystery novels George used to read to them.

It's a movie that opens with murder, but is still delightfully cozy. And the CGI sheep are adorable, managing to be both realistic and expressive enough to offer some prime physical comedy. Depending on how familiar you are with murder mystery tropes, the ending of "The Sheep Detectives" might be predictable. But the destination comes second to the journey, as these sheep crack the case while ruminating on the meaning of death. Heavy stuff for a kids' movie.