The Sheep Detectives Ending Explained: Who Is The Real Killer?
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Contains spoilers for "The Sheep Detectives"
With a title like "The Sheep Detectives," it's understandable if you didn't have high hopes for this kid-friendly murder mystery, yet the film has proven to be one of the best of 2026 so far. It could even hold a claim to being one of the best mystery movies of all time, as it distills the essence of classic whodunnits into an accessible format for audiences of all ages. Yes, the movie opens with a death, but that just provides parents with a great opportunity to have an earnest conversation with their youngsters about what happens to loved ones when they pass away.
What's great about "The Sheep Detectives" is that it doesn't talk down to its audience, as the various sheep struggle with losing their shepherd, George Hardy (Hugh Jackman). With suspicious circumstances surrounding his demise, some members of his flock — namely Lily (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and Mopple (Chris O'Dowd) — take it upon themselves to go into town and learn as much as they can about George's life outside of the meadow. They may not be able to solve this case all on their own, but they can at least plant clues for the bumbling local police officer, Tim Derry (Nicholas Braun), to solve it himself.
The ending of "The Sheep Detectives" is reminiscent of the many classic murder mysteries of Agatha Christie. But before we get there, what clues led Lily and company down the right path?
What you need to remember about the plot of The Sheep Detectives
The sheep in "The Sheep Detectives" are very much set in their ways. They believe sheep turn into clouds when leaving this life, and they can forget anything unpleasant within three seconds. They also shun a young winter lamb (Tommy Birchall), a sheep born in winter, because ... there's just something off about them.
George Hardy loves his sheep and not much else, to the point where he reads them murder mysteries for entertainment. Lily's the smartest of the sheep who can always figure out the killer well before the ending. One day, the sheep discover George lying on the ground, dead. The local policeman, Tim Derry, is quick to write it off as a heart attack, but a reporter who's new to town, Elliot Matthews (Nicholas Galitzine), encourages him to look more closely into the matter.
Tim announces to the town — as well as Lily, Mopple, and Sebastian (Bryan Cranston), a black sheep that mostly keeps to himself — that George was poisoned. There are several suspects who disliked George, but almost instantly, George's lawyer Lydia Harbottle (Emma Thompson) arrives in town with George's daughter Rebecca (Molly Gordon), whom he gave up for adoption along with a son years prior after his wife's death.
Lydia reveals that George recently revised his will, making Rebecca the recipient of a fortune and his meadow, which means she's a prime suspect. She's arrested for the murder when one of her bracelets is discovered on George's pasture. Despite her initially saying she didn't see her father before his death, she admits to lying and that she had spoken with him in-person the night of his murder. But even with the most likely suspect in custody, Lily knows something doesn't feel right.
What happened at the end of The Sheep Detectives?
With Rebecca in custody, the meadow will fall under the ownership of another shepherd, Caleb (Tosin Cole). Lily and Mopple check out their new home, only to discover that Caleb works with a local butcher and slaughters sheep. Lily and Mopple run away from some dogs and are saved by Sebastian, but he loses his life in the struggle. Lily wants him to turn into a cloud, but Mopple, who's unable to forget anything, reveals that sheep don't actually turn into clouds. That's just something sheep say because it's easier than accepting death.
None of the other sheep want to believe that Caleb's farm is so bad, so they forget everything Lily told them about it. Lily remembers something unusual about George's body — he had a blue substance on one hand (from his sheep medicine) and a green substance on the other. Her, Mopple, and the young winter lamb race into town to free Rebecca.
The winter lamb puts blue, yellow, and green paint onto the floor of the police station, and Tim finally figures everything out. With the whole town gathered, Tim states how it never made sense for George to have green on his hand — unless the hand already had the blue medicine on it and he grabbed something yellow.
He reveals that George's son has been hiding in plain sight this whole time: It's Elliot Matthews, who dyed his hair blonde so he didn't look too similar to George. Elliot runs away but is captured while Rebecca is free to go. Instead of selling the meadow to Caleb, she decides to look after George's sheep and love them just like he did. The winter lamb, having helped with the case, is accepted into the flock.
The clue everyone missed in The Sheep Detectives that points to the true killer
The smoking gun in "The Sheep Detectives" comes down to the mysterious green substance on one of George's hands. It's shown right when we discover his body but only comes into focus upon realizing that Elliot Matthews isn't who he says he is. But there was something else the sheep (and, most likely, the audience) failed to consider.
Earlier in the film, the winter lamb mentions how he saw George's ghost over his body. It's easy to mistake this as a flight of fancy on the winter lamb's part, and none of the other sheep pay the statement any mind. However, upon realizing that Elliot, George's son, is the murderer, it makes a lot more sense. The winter lamb saw someone at night who looked a little bit like George and simply believed it was a ghost. It's another case of a movie hiding the killer in plain view.
The winter lamb is a source of prejudice among the flock. No one likes him, and he's forced to sleep outside rather than be in the barn. But then Lily learns that Sebastian was also a winter lamb, which is why he mostly keeps to himself. Sebastian helps with the case and sacrifices his life to save Lily and Mopple, so clearly, there's nothing inherently wrong with winter lambs.
Lily's own prejudice prevented her from understanding a key piece of evidence. Everyone assumes the worst of the winter lamb, just like everyone assumes the worst of Rebecca. She could also be seen as a "winter lamb," born at the wrong time for George to adequately care for. So a winter lamb helps solve the case and then another winter lamb saves the sheep again from going to Caleb's farm.
What the end of The Sheep Detectives means
There are plenty of family movies where characters die, and "The Sheep Detectives" can be added to that list. The film is all about death, which might seem heavy for young children, but it tackles the subject in a way that's unlikely to upset them. By the ending of "The Sheep Detectives," hopefully kids walk away with a better understanding of how we can honor those who have passed away.
Upon realizing George is dead, Lily encourages the other sheep to forget him (as sheep do with anything unpleasant). But Mopple, who has to remember everything, says how they can't forget this. It wouldn't be right to forget George after everything he did for them. As the sheep face one tragedy after the next, like witnessing Sebastian's death and realizing they'll all die if they go to Caleb's farm, they slowly come to realize that death is something that everyone needs to come to terms with.
Death is a part of life, but it doesn't have to mean we forget those who played important roles in our lives. By the movie's final scene, Lily has accepted mortality and that George will always be with them in their memories. Lily even gives the winter lamb a name: George. This ties in with something we learn toward the end of the film — George's late wife was called Lily, so he gave his favorite sheep that name to always remember her.
Could there be a sequel to The Sheep Detectives?
The ending of "The Sheep Detectives" reveals that Elliot is the killer. He's arrested, and Rebecca takes over the farm. It's a happy ending, but could Lily become the next Miss Marple and solve other murders around the countryside? There's a possibility we could see more of the sheep detectives following this film, because the film is based on a book that has a sequel.
"The Sheep Detectives" is an adaptation of a German book from 2005 titled "Glennkill: Ein Schafskrimi" by Leonie Swann, released as "Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Story" in English. That book has a follow-up called "Garou: Ein Schaf-Thriller," released as "Big Bad Wool" in English. The sequel sees Rebecca take her new flock into the French countryside, which has been ravaged by a slew of sheep disappearances. There's talk that a werewolf could be running loose, and when a human goes missing, Lily has another mystery to solve. It's a fun horror twist on another murder mystery. But will it make it to the big screen?
Taking into account the tax reductions offered by the U.K. government for filming there, Amazon MGM Studios spent just over $64 million on "The Sheep Detectives" in total. It's not a huge amount by today's standards, and considering the critical acclaim ("The Sheep Detectives" currently holds an impressive 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes), a sequel doesn't seem out of the question. In fact, if the box office receipts mirror the reviews and "The Sheep Detectives" goes on to make a killing, it's quite likely that Rebecca, Lily, and the rest of the gang will return to cineplexes.