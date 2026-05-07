The Sheep Detectives Ending Explained: Who Is The Real Killer?

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Contains spoilers for "The Sheep Detectives"

With a title like "The Sheep Detectives," it's understandable if you didn't have high hopes for this kid-friendly murder mystery, yet the film has proven to be one of the best of 2026 so far. It could even hold a claim to being one of the best mystery movies of all time, as it distills the essence of classic whodunnits into an accessible format for audiences of all ages. Yes, the movie opens with a death, but that just provides parents with a great opportunity to have an earnest conversation with their youngsters about what happens to loved ones when they pass away.

What's great about "The Sheep Detectives" is that it doesn't talk down to its audience, as the various sheep struggle with losing their shepherd, George Hardy (Hugh Jackman). With suspicious circumstances surrounding his demise, some members of his flock — namely Lily (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and Mopple (Chris O'Dowd) — take it upon themselves to go into town and learn as much as they can about George's life outside of the meadow. They may not be able to solve this case all on their own, but they can at least plant clues for the bumbling local police officer, Tim Derry (Nicholas Braun), to solve it himself.

The ending of "The Sheep Detectives" is reminiscent of the many classic murder mysteries of Agatha Christie. But before we get there, what clues led Lily and company down the right path?